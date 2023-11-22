Plans afoot for smooth conduct of Cochin Carnival

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Learning from past mistakes, Kochi is planning to put in place a proper management system for its carnival celebration this year. Providing adequate public facilities and ensuring transportation options beyond midnight are on the agenda.

On Tuesday, Ernakulam Collector N S K Umesh convened a meeting with the carnival committee members, which was also attended by Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar, councillors, and Kochi MLA K J Maxi, to discuss the matter and plan the organisation of the Cochin Carnival festival. “We have decided to support the carnival financially,” Anilkumar said.

“The Kochi corporation will set aside funds for the festival, apart from the corporate social responsibility and sponsorship funds. The Cochin Carnival Committee has been asked to submit a budget proposal.”

The main objective of the meeting was to formulate a plan to ensure that no untoward situation, like last year’s, is repeated, the mayor said. Further, he said the organisation of the new year celebrations will not be handed over to any event management team.

“At the meeting, it was decided that the city police and the district administration will ensure proper infrastructure and safety measures. A disaster plan will be prepared,” Anilkumar said. Additional facilities, like arranging transportation using private and KSRTC buses and ro-ro and boat services, will be planned, he added.

The meeting also discussed the suggestion to outline plans to host similar celebrations across the city.

“The Cochin Carnival is the festival of Fort Kochi, and it makes no sense to organise them at different locations,” said K J Sohan, the state convener of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage. “There are several infrastructural development projects lined up to cater to a much larger crowd in Fort Kochi in the coming years.”

Meanwhile, the mayor said the plan is to organise the new year celebrations in different parts of the city rather than crowding Fort Kochi. “It will be decided depending on the availability of funds,” he said.

Security, lighting, CCTV cameras, toilet facilities and medical aid posts will be ensured during the carnival. Last year’s new year celebration had turned into chaos, with a lack of adequate facilities including public toilets, drinking water kiosks and transportation options.

“This year, we are looking forward to organising a well-planned celebration with all the agencies and committees coordinating,” the mayor said.

ON THE ANVIL

Corp to set aside funds for the fete, apart from the corporate social responsibility and sponsorship funds

The organisation will not be handed over to any event management team

Celebrations to be organised in various parts of the district

