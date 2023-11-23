Funding hike for canal renovation in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A review meeting convened on Wednesday by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) CEO K M Abraham has decided to increase the investment for infrastructure projects in Kochi from Rs 1,528.27 crore to Rs 3,853.48 crore. An administrative sanction for this will be sought at the earliest.

The projects include the renovation of six canals -- Edappally, Chilavannur, Thevara-Perandoor, Thevara, Market and Konthuruthy -- and the setting up of sewage treatment plants.

The progress of the work at four sewage treatment plants was also discussed during the meeting convened on the request of Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar. The district administration has stated that the land acquisition for the plants at Vennala, Muttar and Perandoor will be completed by March 2024.

While KIIFB has sanctioned Rs 341.97 crore for the Elamkulam sewage treatment plant, the financial approval for the other three plants will be available in the first week of December.

The Kochi Metro Rail Limited was tasked with preparing a detailed project report for the Chettichira bridge and submitting it to KIIFB.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: A review meeting convened on Wednesday by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) CEO K M Abraham has decided to increase the investment for infrastructure projects in Kochi from Rs 1,528.27 crore to Rs 3,853.48 crore. An administrative sanction for this will be sought at the earliest. The projects include the renovation of six canals -- Edappally, Chilavannur, Thevara-Perandoor, Thevara, Market and Konthuruthy -- and the setting up of sewage treatment plants. The progress of the work at four sewage treatment plants was also discussed during the meeting convened on the request of Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar. The district administration has stated that the land acquisition for the plants at Vennala, Muttar and Perandoor will be completed by March 2024. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While KIIFB has sanctioned Rs 341.97 crore for the Elamkulam sewage treatment plant, the financial approval for the other three plants will be available in the first week of December. The Kochi Metro Rail Limited was tasked with preparing a detailed project report for the Chettichira bridge and submitting it to KIIFB. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp