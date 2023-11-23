Muziris sites liven up for Heritage Week celebration

Ronnie Kuriakose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of the UNESCO-led Heritage Week Celebration, the Muziris Project, which oversees the conservation of the legendary port of Muziris and the nearby region, has announced free entry for students to four of its museums. They are Chendamangalam Synagogue, Paravur Synagogue, Kottappuram Fort, and Paliam Palace and Nalukettu.

“Students have free entry to these four museums and the Sahodaran Ayyappan Museum (which offers free entry all year round) for the duration of the Heritage Week — November 22 to 25,” says Ibrahim Zabin, marketing manager of Muziris Project.

Paliam Palace

“In addition to this, we have also arranged a special sunset trip for school and college students,” adds Zabin. This costs Rs 160 per head. In a prelude to the week-long celebration, the Project conducted a bike rally comprising staff, students, and history enthusiasts to various key locations in Muziris.

All these are part of the Project’s efforts to make more people aware of the cultural distinctiveness and diversity of this 3,000-year-old trading centre, which was once the doorway to India for varied cultures and races, from Buddhists and Arabs to colonial powers such as the Portuguese and the British.

“What is underway at Muziris is the largest heritage conservation project in India. What distinguishes the region is that it is a living heritage site. So, it is vital to impart the need for conservation to future generations,” says Zabin.

During Heritage Week in 2019, Muziris sites had seen an influx of 23,800 students from Ernakulam and Thrissur in just the first three days. In 2021, there were 12,000 students. The same year also saw the introduction of pottery classes, boat yard visits, and cultural programmes. Though this year’s celebration is slightly muted compared to 2021, Muziris is indeed a must-visit. For details, call 9020864649.

Paliam Palace is the home of Paliathu achans, prime ministers to Kochi kings

Chendamangalam Synagogue is one of the oldest synagogues in Kerala

Paravur Synagogue houses the history of Jews in Kerala

Kottappuram Fort, built by the Portuguese in 1523, sits strategically on Periyar’s mouth



