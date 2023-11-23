'Unlike mathematics, where one plus one is always two, music is dynamic and diverse,' says Melody Uganda frontman in Kerala

Parvana K B By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A band that proudly carries their country’s name as their identity travelled to the southern coastal town of Kovalam to fire up the International Indie Music Festival (IIMF) recently for an exchange of music and rich culture. Now, Melody Uganda has become the first Ugandan band to reach southern India. “I had a wonderful experience. Kerala stole our hearts,” says Kakooza Manson, the frontman of the three-member band.

“The people of Kerala are incredibly warm, welcoming, and full of love. During our time at the IIMF, we had the opportunity to connect with numerous artists. We engaged in meaningful musical exchanges and moments. Now, we’re eager to bring these experiences to Uganda, hoping to spread the joy of our cultural exchange,” beams the founder of the band over a video call.

His rough vocals, crooning slow reggae tones, gradually transitioning to the soft melody fired up the audience in Kovalam, and that charisma on stage is visible when he speaks about music and his beloved country. The name Melody Uganda isn’t a random choice for Manson; it’s a tribute to his mother, nicknamed Melody during her school days for her excellent singing in the choir. Manson wanted to make his band carrying his mother’s name, unique. Hence, he added his country code, 256, representing Uganda. “I wanted to be the melody of Uganda,” he emphasises.

The band’s composition reflects a beautiful combination of friendships and musical talents. Manson brings the influence of reggae/dancehall and Afropop into their music, with Rako, the drummer and music programmer, infusing folk influences and Eric, the guitarist, adding a rumba touch. Together, for the past three years, they’ve created a unique sound that challenges genre boundaries.“There’s no strict rule that says we have to stick to a particular genre,” Manson explains.

“Creativity is all you want, and it is limitless; you keep pushing boundaries. Unlike mathematics, where one plus one is always two, music is dynamic and diverse. Various styles coexist and evolve. Take Afrobeat, for example; it’s a style that originated some time ago and has now swept across the entire African continent. Why is it so successful? Because it fuses different elements. That’s what we aim to do infuse various genres of music into our work, breaking down barriers and exploring the endless possibilities of creativity.”

The band acknowledges that musicians in Uganda face challenges distinct from those in other parts of the world. In India, artists and musicians benefit from a collective society and a well-established film industry. “Unfortunately, in Uganda, we lack a supportive collective society for artists. I love my country so much, but the truth has to be the truth. Corruption, in particular, poses a significant hindrance to progress in the arts sector,” he says.

Melody Uganda is creating music videos to showcase their country, focusing on its rich culture. In many of their videos, they aim to express the beauty of Uganda, promote tourism, and invite the world to appreciate the country. “We came to India with the desire for the country to experience the best artists from Uganda. I hold a deep appreciation for IIMF, not only for the numerous connections it offers but also for the opportunity it provides to showcase the changes in Ugandan music. My aim is for everyone to understand the roots of our music and the diverse influences that shape it,” Manson shares.

The band expressed their wish to collaborate and create something that infuses Indian and Ugandan cultures and instruments, particularly in crafting soundtracks for movies. Also, they are planning potential collaborations with the people they met during IIMF. Manson adds, “Many bands, including Psychopunch and Dave Evans, expressed interest in getting involved with Ugandan society’s music and festivals”. He hopes many such artists visit Uganda and share their music.

