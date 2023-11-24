Home Cities Kochi

7-kg tumour removed from woman’s ovary

The procedure of removing the tumour, ovaries, and uterus was done after biopsy findings indicated a borderline tumour.  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sixty-year-old Sajeera Beavi was living a normal life. It was when she experienced severe abdominal pain and vomiting that she approached VPS Lakeshore Hospital for treatment. Though she was given medication for stomach pain, it turned ineffective. 

After examination, Dr Smita Joy, the head of the department of gynaecology and obstetrics and a senior consultant, discovered a tumour in her ovary. The Pathanamthitta native underwent a three-hour surgery to remove an unexpectedly large 7-kg tumour nestled within her ovary. The procedure of removing the tumour, ovaries, and uterus was done after biopsy findings indicated a borderline tumour. The procedure was led by Dr Smitha Joy and team. 

“After CT scan, we decided to go for surgery. The ovaries and uterus were also removed along with the tumour to avoid further risks. It is the first time in my professional career that I am encountering such a sizable ovarian tumour,” said Dr Smitha. 

