Charged up!

Lekshmi C Pillai By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Car manufacturers around the world are busy switching their products from fuel-based to electric. Volvo, the Swedish luxury brand, is no different. However, unlike other luxury brands, who price their new electric line at exorbitant rates, Volvo ensures that it remains on par with their current vehicles, making it easier for people to adopt an eco-friendly version. This has not come at the expense of safety, which Volvo is renowned for. A laudable feat!

Before Volvo introduced its new line in India, electric cars from mass-market manufacturers were going for approximately Rs 40 lakh. The luxury brands priced their vehicles upwards of Rs 1 crore. Volvo created a revolution by introducing their premium SUV XC40 Recharge at Rs 57 lakh. Now, more than one in four Volvos sold in India are electric. Here, we special what’s special about the latest Volvo to hit the streets - the charming C40 Recharge, which is priced at Rs 63 lakh.

Unlike other electric vehicles available in the market today, this coupe-style car was born as a fully electric car. There exists no petrol/hybrid siblings or variants for the C40. Like the XC40 Recharge, it has a 78kWh battery pack and motor, but the range is about 120km longer (530km). Part of what facilitates this is the aerodynamic coupe design.

Though a coupe, it still boasts an SUV character. From the front, it looks similar to the XC40 Recharge. The side view is that of a swooping roof line, merging seamlessly into the rear spoiler.C40 uses 84-pixel LEDs in each headlight unit, which adapts to traffic in front of the car whilst continuing to light up the road ahead efficiently. A new addition to Volvo.

The cabin is made of ‘pure vegetarian’ materials, i.e. no animal skin is used. It fuses functionality, simplicity and craftsmanship. The high seating position in front seats and ergonomic design are commendable.

The standard panoramic roof has laminated, tinted glass. This helps create an airy, more natural environment in the cabin. The sunroof is fixed and has no sun blind.The 9-inch touchscreen of the infotainment system and the 12.3-inch instrument cluster are decent. But these don’t convey the ultra-modern character we see in luxury cars nowadays.

While the advanced driver assist system and the 360-degree camera, along with Volvo’s list of safety features, increase our confidence whilst driving, features like the advanced air purifier system and Harman Kardon audio system make the journey all the more enjoyable.

There’s no start/stop button. The car is activated once you are in the driver’s seat. The biggest issue one faces inside the cabin is the poor visibility offered by the rear-view mirror’s small viewing area.

The sheer power and acceleration make the C40 Recharge a delightful driving experience. The twin-motor, four-wheel drive power train oozes out 408Hp power and 660Nm torque. The comfort level offered by the suspension is also good.

In short, C40 is an electric car with long range, high build quality, high-tech safety systems, style and driving comfort. All this come for an ex-showroom price of Rs 62.95 lakh.

Highlights

Up to 530km electric range

78Kw lithium-ion battery

4.7s acceleration (0-100 km/h)

408 hp power

660Nm instant torque

11Kw onboard charger

27min fast charge (10-80%)

New Releases

Volkswagen rolls out Sound Editions for Taigun, Virtus

Volkswagen India introduced Sound Editions for its Taigun and Virtus line, much to the delight of audiophiles among petrolheads. With state-of-the-art sub-woofers and amplifier, this series provides an enhanced audio experience. There are also not many aesthetic differences from its regular line - there’s a ‘Sound’ badge on the B-pillar and distinctive equaliser graphics on the C-pillar. Volkswagen’s Sound Editions are available for the topline variants of Taigun and Virtus (1.0L TSI) at an attractive starting price (ex-showroom India) of J16.32 lakhs and J15.51 lakhs, respectively.

Honda banks on a retro classic

— the timeless CB350

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India introduced the all-new retro classic CB350. This timeless, classic design, which boasts a muscular fuel tank and a macho body, is melded with superior technology to ensure refined performance. An all-LED lighting system and long metal fenders further enhance the style quotient. At the heart of CB350 lies a big and powerful 348.36cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder BSVI OBD2-B compliant PGM-FI engine. The motor churns out 15.5kW power at 5,500 RPM and a segment-leading torque of 29.4Nm at 3,000 RPM. This makes the CB350 an easy-going yet versatile motorcycle for both city commutes as well as long weekend rides. It has been launched at a special price of J1,99,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

