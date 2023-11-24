Civil police officer dons mother’s role, breastfeeds migrant woman’s infant in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A woman police official donned a mother’s role as she breastfed a four-month-old child whose mother, a Bihar native, was admitted to Ernakulam General Hospital after she suffered post-surgery respiratory complications on Thursday.

The noble deed of Arya, a civil police officer with Ernakulam Vanitha Police Station, who came forward to take care of the infant, was well appreciated by fellow officials and the general public.

It was on Thursday that police came to know that four children, including an infant, were in desperate need of help after their mother was admitted to the hospital following post-surgery respiratory complication.

A police team from Vanitha Police Station reached the hospital and shifted the children to the station.

“The police officials bought food for the children. As the infant survived on breast milk, Arya who had recently returned from maternity leave volunteered to breastfeed the child. The children were later shifted to a Child Care Home in Kochi,” a police officer said.

The 13-year-old older girl told police that their father was in jail. Her other siblings are a boy and a girl aged five and three, respectively. The girl told the police that they had been staying in Kerala since she joined school. She speaks Malayalam fluently. However, she is unaware of her native place in Bihar. Police are monitoring the health condition of their mother and collecting details about their relatives at their native place. The assistance of Bihar police will be sought for tracing their relatives.

