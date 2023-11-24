Kerala: Police crackdown on illegal recruitment agencies in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi City police have initiated a crackdown against overseas recruitment agencies operating without a licence and cheating candidates seeking jobs, educational and immigration opportunities abroad. Ernakulam South police carried out raids at 13 recruitment agencies on Thursday.

According to a top officer, the decision was taken after a spurt in the number of cheating cases involving recruitment agencies in the city.

Police had collected information about agencies without a protector of emigrants (PoE) licence. “In the last one month alone there were around 15 overseas job recruitment cheating cases reported in the city. The information on dubious recruitment firms was collected with the help of the special branch. We started the drive within Ernakulam South police station limits as most of these agencies are based in Ravipuram, Atlantis, Ernakulam South and Panampilly Nagar. Similar raids will be conducted by other police stations in the city in the coming days,” he said.

M Faisal, SHO, Ernakulam South, said two firms were found to be operating without a PoE licence. The raids that started in the afternoon continued late into the evening. “Cases were registered against LRG Infotech & Consultant Pvt Ltd and Ave Maria Associates. The action was on the direction of city commissioner A Akbar. We will register a case against the two agencies found involved in dubious activities. The offices of these agencies have been closed down,” Faisal said.

Officers said most of the fake recruitment agencies were offering jobs and study visas to European countries and Canada. With more youngsters eyeing opportunities for higher studies and jobs abroad, fake recruitment agencies are looking to cash in on the demand. When one illegal firm is shut down, another firm with a different name takes its place.

“Earlier, fake recruitment agencies were offering jobs to Gulf countries, now they have switched to European countries and Canada, considering the huge demand. Also, many job aspirants are losing money to recruitment firms promising to arrange jobs in Malta. These agencies charge over `5 lakh from each aspirant and a majority of candidates are ready to pay such a hefty amount,” an officer said.

