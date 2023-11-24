St Joseph’s Hospital to launch cancer centre

By Express News Service

KOCHI: St Joseph’s Hospital in Manjummel, one of the oldest mission hospitals in the state, is set to launch a cancer treatment and prevention centre. The hospital expects to launch the 1,000-bed facility by 2028. “We expect to complete the construction of the new building with JCI accreditation standards within five years. The new facility will be opened to the public in 2028, on the 140th anniversary of the hospital,” said St Joseph’s Hospital Trust director Fr Lalju Polaparambil.

He added that the new facility will have major super specialities, including transplant, preventive oncology, neurology, nephrology and cardiology.

Dr Thomas Varghese, the head of the department of oncology at the hospital, said that the facility will be a preventive-curative and rehabilitative centre for cancer care. “Cancer treatment and surgeries have undergone rapid and revolutionary changes with advances in medical research, genetic evaluations, technology and medical knowledge. The idea of preventive care, organ and function preservation, and cosmetic cancer surgeries are new concepts of such changes, and the centre in St Joseph’s is going to be a pathbreaker in the field,” he said.

“The aim is to provide the persons from marginal communities with proper care and treatment at an affordable cost. CSR funds will be utilised for the treatment of the patients from underprivileged backgrounds,” said Dr Augustine Mulloor OCD, the chairman of the hospital.

The hospital has also partnered with the department of clinical nutrition of St Theresa’s College for the establishment of the Nutrition Research Centre along with the cancer centre.



