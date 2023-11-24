Timely alert helps cops thwart killer’s escape to Maoist land

Anilkumar T By

KOCHI: If news of the brutal murder of two Assam natives at a sawmill in Muvattupuzha had reached the police any later than it did, catching the culprit would have proved near impossible.

Indeed, Gopal Malik, 22, who slit the throats of co-workers Mohanto, 40, and Deepankar Basumma, 37, had planned to flee to his village in Baliguda, a Maoist-affected area in Odisha impenetrable by authorities.

It was around 4 pm on November 4 that the two migrant workers’ bodies were spotted by their co-workers in a building close to the sawmill. Earlier, their family members had informed the sawmill owner that the two were unreachable on the phone.

“Gopal had planned to execute the murders during a booze party on Saturday night. He had planned to make his escape on Sunday when the sawmill was closed. He likely hoped that his crime would go unnoticed until Monday. By then, he was certain of reaching Odisha. Fortunately, timely alerts from the victim’s family members and the sawmill owner allowed us to initiate the investigation promptly,” says Muvattupuzha Station House Officer (SHO), P M Baiju.

Though the police were initially at a loss for leads, they managed to apprehend Gopal by gathering information from other workers. The police had also taken his friend, Santhosh, who also attended the booze party, into custody. He was released later as his role in the crime could not be confirmed.

“Gopal, hailing from Odisha, was subjected to mockery by the victims. According to workers at the sawmill, the victims and the accused had a heated altercation regarding this a few weeks ago. This revelation led us to pinpoint him as the main culprit. We also learned that he was on the run,” the officer adds.

By Sunday night, the police had effectively tracked Gopal’s movements with the help of railway officials.

Analysing CCTV footage, they ascertained that the accused had escaped on a train headed for his hometown. In response, Ernakulam Rural SP Vivek Kumar constituted a five-member team to pursue and apprehend him.

Simultaneously, information from Gopal’s friends regarding the anticipated railway station of his arrival was collected. Ernakulam Rural SP promptly shared this intelligence with the Odisha police, urging them to intensify surveillance at Raiguda and other relevant railway stations.

The SIT reached there shortly, identified him, and recorded his arrest.“The operation that we carried out with the help of Odisha police helped us nab him. If he had fled to his native place, we would never have been able to trace him. We were also a bit confused, as there was a possibility that he might have gotten down at other railway stations on the way,” Baiju says.The police have also recovered the knife Gopal used to slash the two workers.

