Uproar in N Paravoor municipality over Nava Kerala Sadas funding

KOCHI: Dramatic scenes unfolded during and after the emergency meeting of the North Paravoor municipal council on Thursday over the allocation of money for the Nava Kerala Sadas, the state government’s mass outreach programme The municipal chairperson, Beena Sasidharan, convened the meeting to withdraw the decision to provide Rs 1 lakh for the event. The local body had approved the allocation on November 13.

After the meeting, ruling UDF members picketed the municipal secretary outside his chamber, urging him not to issue the cheque. As opposition members intervened, a verbal duel ensued. A police team was deployed to manage the tense situation. However, the secretary eventually signed and submitted the cheque.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, who represents the constituency, said the UDF will not cooperate with the Nava Kerala Sadas, and local bodies where the Congress or its alliance partners are in power will not provide the funds. At the meeting, when opposition members questioned the move to repeal the earlier decision, the chairperson said the council had decided not to provide the money and asked the development standing committee (DPC) to cancel the proposal.

Municipal secretary Joe Davis informed the council that he had the power to sanction the money, as there was a government order directing the allocation of funds.

Vice chairman M J Raju alleged that the council had been misled by officials, who said the fund was for project revision. “The council cleared the funds on this count, but the decision was cancelled at the council meeting on Thursday. As per the Municipality Act, the council has to clear the allocation of money from its own funds. However, the secretary’s decision to sign the cheque flouts the decision of the council and will not stand legally. The UDF will take a call on further action,” said Raju.

Meanwhile, opposition members alleged that the DPC, where UDF has a clear majority, passed the funds for the sadas by including it in the project revision. They alleged that they received the notice for the emergency council only around 7pm on Wednesday.

The Congress district leadership said it will seek an explanation on the controversy. “We have summoned the chairperson and vice chairperson of the municipality to the DCC office on Friday and will hear their version,” said DCC president Mohammed Shiyas.

