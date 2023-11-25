After WC gloom, cricket buzz goes feeble sans Sanju, big names?

Parvana K B By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The capital city is decked up to welcome the Indian cricket team for their upcoming T20I clash against 2023 World Cup winners Australia on Sunday. This is the second in a five-match series that began in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, the first of which India won by a sliver of a margin (by 2 wickets; 1 ball left).

The big names of the India team, which put on a stellar display in the World Cup (10/10 winning streak to reach the final), are all absent, save for Surya Kumar Yadav, who is leading the side. Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh are likely some names fans would immediately recall.

This likely explains why, despite the last-over thriller in the first match at Vishakapatnam, fans in Kerala are less enthused about the prospects of this sports spectacle set to unfold in their neighbourhood. Perhaps it is because many are yet to shake off the disappointment of India’s loss to Australia in the World Cup final after what began as their best campaign in this tournament to date.

This dejection is also reflected in the slow ticket sales, admits Krishnaprasad, the publicity manager of Kerala Cricket Association. “If the main players were present, there would certainly be a rise in attendance as more people would have come to watch their performance,” Krishnaprasad says.

Adding to the uncertainty over less-than-expected attendance for the match is the prevailing weather conditions in Thiruvananthapuram. Experts have predicted rain in the city this weekend.

Here, TNIE takes stock of the situation by engaging with cricket enthusiasts in the city.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: The capital city is decked up to welcome the Indian cricket team for their upcoming T20I clash against 2023 World Cup winners Australia on Sunday. This is the second in a five-match series that began in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, the first of which India won by a sliver of a margin (by 2 wickets; 1 ball left). The big names of the India team, which put on a stellar display in the World Cup (10/10 winning streak to reach the final), are all absent, save for Surya Kumar Yadav, who is leading the side. Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh are likely some names fans would immediately recall. This likely explains why, despite the last-over thriller in the first match at Vishakapatnam, fans in Kerala are less enthused about the prospects of this sports spectacle set to unfold in their neighbourhood. Perhaps it is because many are yet to shake off the disappointment of India’s loss to Australia in the World Cup final after what began as their best campaign in this tournament to date.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); This dejection is also reflected in the slow ticket sales, admits Krishnaprasad, the publicity manager of Kerala Cricket Association. “If the main players were present, there would certainly be a rise in attendance as more people would have come to watch their performance,” Krishnaprasad says. Adding to the uncertainty over less-than-expected attendance for the match is the prevailing weather conditions in Thiruvananthapuram. Experts have predicted rain in the city this weekend. Here, TNIE takes stock of the situation by engaging with cricket enthusiasts in the city. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp