Congress hears out North Paravoor municipality chair & vice-chairperson

KOCHI: The chairperson and vice-chairperson of North Paravoor municipality, Beena Sasidharan and M J Raju, have explained their stand to the Congress district leadership on the controversy over allocating `1 lakh to the Nava Kerala Sadas, the state government’s mass outreach programme. Ernakulam DCC president Mohammed Shiyas had summoned them over the issue. The local body falls under the constituency represented by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan.

The Congress-ruled local body on Thursday convened an emergency council meeting and revoked its decision to allocate the fund for the programme. Nevertheless, the municipal secretary submitted the cheque flouting the council’s decision, citing the government order for fund allocation. Raju clarified that the initial decision was a mistake, and it was rectified at Thursday’s council meeting, which decided not to allocate the fund.

“We passed the decision on November 13 as the agenda said the fund was to revise a project estimate. Besides, this happened before the UDF instructed its local bodies not to provide funds to the Nava Kerala Sadas,” said Raju. He added that they convinced the party leadership and the DCC president will convey this to the KPCC president and the opposition leader.

Maradu alternative

Meanwhile, the UDF-ruled Maradu municipality has decided will conduct a Janakeeya Sadas from November 28 to December 4 as an alternative to the Nava Kerala Sadas, which is scheduled be held in Ernakulam district from December 7 to 10. “Perhaps we are the first local body to conduct such a programme to deliver services to people’s doorsteps. We want to send a message that services can be provided without extravagance,’ said Maradu municipal chairman Antony Ashanparambil.

The municipality will organise a meeting of eminent personalities, residents’ associations, and political parties to discuss the holding of the Janakeeya Sadas. The programme will be held at four venues in the municipality, which has 33 divisions. The Opposition LDF in the municipality has termed the initiative an eyewash.

