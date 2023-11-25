ISL match today; metro to operate addl services

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has announced additional services from JLN Stadium station to cater to needs of spectators arriving for the Indian Super League (ISL) match on Saturday. The last service from JLN station to Aluva and SN Junction will be at 11.30pm.

It also announced a 50% discount on ticket prices from 10pm onwards. “Those arriving at JLN station via metro can buy tickets in advance for their return journey after the match. This way you can avoid the ticket-counter queues. Those who reach JLN Stadium station by metro can enter the stadium area from inside the station without crossing the road. Special arrangements have been made at the station to manage the rush,” said a company spokesperson.

Pay-and-park facilities at stations have been made available for those using the metro to avoid traffic jams in the city. “Those coming from Thrissur and Malappuram can park their buses and cars at the parking lot of Aluva station and then travel to the stadium by metro. Aluva station has the facility to park 50 cars and 10 buses at a time,” said the spokesperson.

Spectators arriving via NH 66 can park their vehicles at the lot near Edappally station. “The Edapally parking area can take 15 buses and 30 cars. Those coming by road from Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram can reach the stadium by taking the metro from Vyttila. Sports fans travelling from Kottayam and Idukki can use metro service from SN Junction and Vadakkottai stations,” said the spokesperson.

Sustainable Transport Day

As part of observing International Sustainable Transport Day, on November 26, KMRL is preparing various competitions for passengers and public. Selfie competitions, lucky draw and quiz competitions will be held. If you own an electric vehicle, you can be the winner of the lucky draw organised by Kochi Metro.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has announced additional services from JLN Stadium station to cater to needs of spectators arriving for the Indian Super League (ISL) match on Saturday. The last service from JLN station to Aluva and SN Junction will be at 11.30pm. It also announced a 50% discount on ticket prices from 10pm onwards. “Those arriving at JLN station via metro can buy tickets in advance for their return journey after the match. This way you can avoid the ticket-counter queues. Those who reach JLN Stadium station by metro can enter the stadium area from inside the station without crossing the road. Special arrangements have been made at the station to manage the rush,” said a company spokesperson. Pay-and-park facilities at stations have been made available for those using the metro to avoid traffic jams in the city. “Those coming from Thrissur and Malappuram can park their buses and cars at the parking lot of Aluva station and then travel to the stadium by metro. Aluva station has the facility to park 50 cars and 10 buses at a time,” said the spokesperson.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Spectators arriving via NH 66 can park their vehicles at the lot near Edappally station. “The Edapally parking area can take 15 buses and 30 cars. Those coming by road from Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram can reach the stadium by taking the metro from Vyttila. Sports fans travelling from Kottayam and Idukki can use metro service from SN Junction and Vadakkottai stations,” said the spokesperson. Sustainable Transport Day As part of observing International Sustainable Transport Day, on November 26, KMRL is preparing various competitions for passengers and public. Selfie competitions, lucky draw and quiz competitions will be held. If you own an electric vehicle, you can be the winner of the lucky draw organised by Kochi Metro. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp