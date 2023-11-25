Parading schoolchildren for govt programme: Nay, says Kerala High Court; warns authorities

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Friday warned the headmasters/principals of schools against subjecting any of their students to activities outside the curriculum on the instructions of government authorities.

On its part, the state government informed the court that no child will be forced or encouraged to participate in any event. The court had earlier barred school buses from being deployed for the Nava Kerala Sadas, soon after the government issued a circular seeking their deployment.

“The Kerala Education Act and rules did not permit children being told to attend any such non-academic activity. The right to education is a constitutionally protected right to all children, and it is the duty of educational authorities to protect this right, rather than make them attend non-educational activities,” the court said.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by P K Navas, state president of Muslim Students Federation, challenging a direction by the deputy director of education, Malappuram. The court said it is evident that deputy directors, who ought to ensure the welfare of children in schools under them, exceeded their powers while directing school students to attend the programme.

“Thought has to be given whether they would send their children to attend such programmes,” the court said. It pointed out the education department does not obtain jurisdiction or competence under any of the applicable statutes, rules or regulations, to issue the order. “In any event, the use of children in such a manner is not authorised under the Act,” the court said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: The High Court on Friday warned the headmasters/principals of schools against subjecting any of their students to activities outside the curriculum on the instructions of government authorities. On its part, the state government informed the court that no child will be forced or encouraged to participate in any event. The court had earlier barred school buses from being deployed for the Nava Kerala Sadas, soon after the government issued a circular seeking their deployment. “The Kerala Education Act and rules did not permit children being told to attend any such non-academic activity. The right to education is a constitutionally protected right to all children, and it is the duty of educational authorities to protect this right, rather than make them attend non-educational activities,” the court said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The court issued the order on a petition filed by P K Navas, state president of Muslim Students Federation, challenging a direction by the deputy director of education, Malappuram. The court said it is evident that deputy directors, who ought to ensure the welfare of children in schools under them, exceeded their powers while directing school students to attend the programme. “Thought has to be given whether they would send their children to attend such programmes,” the court said. It pointed out the education department does not obtain jurisdiction or competence under any of the applicable statutes, rules or regulations, to issue the order. “In any event, the use of children in such a manner is not authorised under the Act,” the court said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp