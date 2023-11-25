Home Cities Kochi

Traffic regulations in Kochi for Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL match

Published: 25th November 2023 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2023 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC: Traffic regulations in Kochi

Kerala Blasters players train at the Sports Academy ground in Panampilly Nagar ahead of their ISL match against Hyderabad FC on Saturday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi City police have put in place traffic regulations for Saturday on account of the Indian Super League football match between Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC. Buses carrying people coming to watch the match will not be allowed to enter the city limits. 

Those coming from Fort Kochi and Vypeen should park their vehicles on Chathiyath Road and use public transport to reach the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor. 

Those arriving from regions in and around Perumbavoor and North Paravoor, and Thrissur and Malappuram districts, should park their vehicles on the premises of the Aluva Metro Station or on the Container Road in Mulavukad and Kalamassery before using public transport to reach the venue. Fans from Idukki, Kottayam and Alappuzha should park their vehicles on the premises of the Metro Stations at Tripunithura, Vyttila and Petta and use public transport for further travel.

Vehicles moving towards Edappally, Cheranalloor, Aluva and Kakkanad will be diverted to the Elamakkara Road from Kaloor Junction after 5pm. Similarly, vehicles coming to Kochi city from Cheranalloor, Edappally, Aluva, Kakkanad and Palarivattom areas will be diverted through the Sahodaran Ayyappan Road from Vyttila Junction.

