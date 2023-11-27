Unscientific additions turned amphitheatre unsafe

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cusat stampede has brought to the fore the flaws in the architecture of the amphitheatre where four persons died on Saturday. The casualties say architects and experts, resulted from the steps being right at the gate of the amphitheatre. But old timers say the amphitheatre did not have a gate when constructed and it was meant to be without one.

Having taken shape in the 1980s, the amphitheatre did not have a good beginning. “In 1989, a temporary structure built in the exact size as the current amphitheatre collapsed. The then Prime Minister V P Singh was to attend the Indian Science Congress held at the venue. The roof of the structure collapsed,” said a faculty member.

Later, the plans to construct the amphitheatre were drawn up. “After the construction of the amphitheatre, the architect had specifically warned about keeping the structure as it was. He had asked not to enclose the amphitheatre with a roof or a fence and also forbade the installation of a gate. He had said the roof would cast shadows and that would make it difficult to discern the steps,” said another faculty member.

According to sources, the decision to construct a roof and enclose the amphitheatre had met with stiff opposition and the authorities were enlightened about the instructions left by the architect.“But all that was ignored and now you can see the result,” added the faculty member.

Leading architects have raised a similar viewpoint. “Amphitheatres are meant to be open. Have you seen any amphitheatre with a roof and a gate?” asked a well-known architect, who wished to remain anonymous.

Another leading architect said, “And if you do want a fence or compound wall around the theatre, it should be constructed at least 20 metres away from the seating area. Not like what has been done at the Cusat amphitheatre!”

IIT Mumbai too has a similar amphitheatre. “However, they have constructed the compound wall and the gate scientifically. It also has steps at the entrance. But that has been constructed in such a manner that a landing having sufficient space has been provided between the steps and the gate,” the architect pointed out.

