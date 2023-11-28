Cusat may have diluted previous norms on-campus events: Ex-vice chancellor

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Has the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) watered down the norms on monitoring of events on its campus? It seems so, according to J Letha, former vice chancellor of Cusat.

Speaking to TNIE, Letha, who served as Cusat vice chancellor from 2014-18, said students were organising events within the campus without the faculty’s involvement before she took charge.

“After I assumed office, I decided to change the practice. I made the presence and involvement of faculty in all programmes on the campus mandatory,” she said.

Her tenure saw the university’s National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grade go up from ‘B’ to ‘A’ in 2016.“When it is students who are involved, we cannot hold anyone responsible for any mishap,” Letha, who is now the vice chancellor of Jain University, said.

Meanwhile, university sources said directions issued to organisers of Dhishna had been very clear on the issue of supervision. “It had been specified that School of Engineering (SOE) faculty members should supervise the programme and the overall discipline of students,” says a letter dated August 24, 2023, sent by the registrar to the principal of SOE, apparently when organisers sent the proposal for the concert for approval.

However, according to eyewitnesses, there were no faculty members present on Saturday evening, when a stampede ahead of the musical evening resulted in the death of four, including three Cusat students. “Usually, programmes are organised by pupils,” said Aravind K S, a student.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a faculty member said that there exists an order that specifies that programmes held on the campus should be monitored and guided by faculty members. “But that has not been happening.”

Varity offers intensive counselling for students

The Department of Youth Welfare at Cusat has organised intensive psychological counselling for students, parents, and staff in the wake of the unexpected disaster that happened on the campus. “In order to provide psychological support, the counselling facility has been arranged in collaboration with Jeevani Centre for Student Wellbeing Programme and District Mental Health Programme under the Department of Higher Education,” a release said here.

The services of six counsellors began on Monday at the Student Amenity Centre of the university. The service will be extended to various departments as the classes commence. Students, faculty, staff, and parents may contact the counsellors over the phone on 9037140611, 7594862553 and 9778440326 from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm and 9846136125, 9074744351 and 8368665997 from 3.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

