Demand for demolishing walls of schools in Perumbavoor & N Paravoor sparks row

KOCHI: The move by Nava Kerala Sadas organisers seeking the demolition of compound walls of government schools in Perumbavoor and North Paravoor has sparked a controversy.

Babu Joseph, the chief organiser of the event in Perumbavoor, submitted a letter to the municipal secretary demanding the pulling down of the compound wall, flag mast and concrete stage on the Perumbavoor Government Boys’ High School premises for the conduct of the event in the constituency.

It is learnt that the road leading to the school is less than three metres wide, which will prevent the bus carrying the chief minister and his cabinet from entering the compound. This seems to have necessitated the need to smash the structures. Moreover, the letter purportedly said that with around 10,000 people expected for the event, the condition of the compound wall posed a danger to participants.

Municipal chairman Biju John Jacob confirmed the letter. He said that though the secretary and building section have to take a final call in this regard, no decision has been taken so far.

He added that the school is about 100 years old, and the flag mast is a part of the school’s rich legacy. “Two prime ministers, Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, have attended programmes at the school and no alterations were made to structures on both occasions. The council was strongly opposed to the move to demolish the flag mast,” he added.

The Nava Kerala Sadas event in Perumbavoor is scheduled to be held on December 10. Meanwhile, North Paravoor municipal chairperson Beena Sasidharan said the municipal secretary informed her orally that organisers have sought demolition of the western portion of the compound wall of the Government Boys Higher Secondary School for the event there.

“No kind of construction work at the school can be carried out without the permission of the municipal council,” she said. The event in North Paravoor is set for December 7.

