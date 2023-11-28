Three, including two KSRTC bus drivers, arrested for drunk driving in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Hill Palace police on Monday arrested the drivers of two KSRTC buses and a private bus who were driving the vehicles under the influence of alcohol. The three buses were conducting service on Vaikom- Tripunithura Road.

Police decided to check bus drivers following a recent accident involving two KSRTC buses at Thiruvananthapuram. A police team was deployed near Tripunithura Boys School from 5.30 am to 7 am.

The arrested KSRTC bus drivers are Arun T Gopidas, 41, of Villonni, and Tiji M Scaria, 45, of Kuzhimattom. The arrested private bus driver is Rony S S, 29, of Irumpanam.

“Blood tests were conducted. Rony’s test result showed 78.7 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood. Tiji was found to have 58.09 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood. The test result of Arun also turned positive. We have registered cases against the three drivers and recorded their arrests. They were later released on bail,” a police officer said.

Six school bus drivers arrested for drunk driving

The Ernakulam Rural Police on Monday conducted a special drive against drunk driving and arrested six school bus drivers. The arrested are Jayesh, 38, of Asokapuram, Suryakumar, 46, of Chengamanad, Devis, 63, of Madathumpaddy, Renjith, 34, of Karukadam, Cyril, 35, of Elanji and Zeeyar, 39, of Kaytharam. It was following a direction by Ernakulam Rural Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena that checks were conducted in the district.

