Home Cities Kochi

Three, including two KSRTC bus drivers, arrested for drunk driving in Kochi

Police decided to check bus drivers following a recent accident involving two KSRTC buses at Thiruvananthapuram.

Published: 28th November 2023 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2023 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

drunk driving

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Hill Palace police on Monday arrested the drivers of two KSRTC buses and a private bus who were driving the vehicles under the influence of alcohol. The three buses were conducting service on Vaikom- Tripunithura Road. 

Police decided to check bus drivers following a recent accident involving two KSRTC buses at Thiruvananthapuram. A police team was deployed near Tripunithura Boys School from 5.30 am to 7 am. 

The arrested KSRTC bus drivers are Arun T Gopidas, 41, of Villonni, and Tiji M Scaria, 45, of Kuzhimattom. The arrested private bus driver is Rony S S, 29, of Irumpanam.

“Blood tests were conducted. Rony’s test result showed 78.7 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood. Tiji was found to have 58.09 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood. The test result of Arun also turned positive. We have registered cases against the three drivers and recorded their arrests. They were later released on bail,” a police officer said.

Six school bus drivers arrested for drunk driving

The Ernakulam Rural Police on Monday conducted a special drive against drunk driving and arrested six school bus drivers. The arrested are Jayesh, 38, of Asokapuram, Suryakumar, 46, of Chengamanad, Devis, 63, of Madathumpaddy, Renjith, 34, of Karukadam, Cyril, 35, of Elanji and Zeeyar, 39, of Kaytharam. It was following a direction by Ernakulam Rural Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena that checks were conducted in the district. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hill Palace police KSRTC buses drunk driving

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp