Two school students go missing in Kerala's Perumbavoor 

They went to school in the morning but did not return even after school time.

Published: 28th November 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Two 14-year-old girls went missing at Perumbavoor on Monday. The missing girls are Aleka, of Thyparambil and Nikhila Lakshmi, of Manakakudy. Both are Class IX students of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Perumbavoor.

They went to school in the morning but did not return even after school time. When parents checked with the teachers, it was revealed that both were present at the school.

“We are checking CCTV visuals. Also, we are speaking to classmates of the girls. Information has been passed on to all stations. We hope to trace them out soon,” an officer at Perumbavoor police station said.

