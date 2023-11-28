Vijayam canal: A 100-year-old canal that was born out of ‘hunger’

Anu Kuruvilla By

KOCHI: The water that calmly flows through the Vijayam canal in Chellanam carries with it numerous stories of yore, dating back over a century. Now, as the canal turns 100, some forgotten tales emerge. V T Sebastian, convener of the Chellanam Janakeeya Vedhi, brims with snippets from the past as he gushes about the canal.

Had this channel not been there, the Chellanam grama panchayat would have been perennially affected by waterlogging, says the sexagenarian. “In 1919,” he continues, “the kingdom of Kochi underwent a serious shortage of food. There was widespread penury. That’s when this canal project was conceived. Local people were called in to carry out construction work, and they were given rice as remuneration.”

The canal was named ‘Vijayam’ as its construction began during the tenure of the then diwan of Kochi, Vijayaraghava Acharya, says Sebastian, who is the go-to person for any info about the region. “In local parlance, the canal was also known as ‘Pashinithodu’ and Pacharithodu. It was called ‘Pashinithodu’ since the project was envisaged with an aim to eradicate pashini or hunger. Some called it Pacharithodu as the workers were given ‘pachari’ (raw rice),” he says.

Notably, Chellanam and the Vembanad Lake were not connected until the canal was dug. “Once the canal came into existence in 1923, the panchayat got directly connected to Vembanad Lake,” says Sebastian.

“The canal starts from Kallanchery Lake and travels westward to the sea. Along the coastline, it changes direction and heads 10km south to the end of Chellanam. There are also several smaller canals towards the east and the west.”

The intricate network emerged as a trade route as well. “Huge kettuvallams (wooden boats) navigated through the canal and its tributaries, carrying various goods to and from the Ernakulam market. It became a busy thoroughfare,” adds Sebastain. He recalls that Chellanam was ravaged by a devastating sea incursion in December 1965. The sea water washed away everything in its path. After the incident, in 1968, the government decided to build a sea wall.

“The boulders were brought in on huge boats via the canal. They were off-loaded at Upputhakadu Thodu and later taken to the coast via specially laid tracks,” says Sebastian. “Sea incursion is a common occurrence in Chellanam. However, thanks to the foresight of erstwhile rulers, the sea water drains into the Vembanad Lake through the canal and its channels.”



