Grow up, and keep your diet in check

KOCHI: Adolescence is a period of significant growth and physical development that includes changes in body composition, metabolic and hormonal fluctuations, maturation of organ systems, and establishment of nutrient deposits, which may affect future health.

In terms of nutrition, it is also an important time to establish one’s lifelong relationship with food, which is particularly important in the connection between diet, exercise, and body image. The challenges of time management (e.g., school, training, work and social commitments) and periods of fluctuating emotions are also features of this period. In addition, an adolescent’s peers become increasingly powerful moderators of all behaviours, including eating.

With changing diets and physical activity levels, overweight and obesity are also emerging problems, particularly among urban residents. Overweight and obesity increases the risk of diabetes and hypertension.

Nutritional strategies

Grains: Foods that are made from wheat, rice, oats, cornmeal, barley, or another cereal grain are grain products. Examples include whole wheat, brown rice, and oatmeal.

Vegetables: Vary your vegetables. Choose a variety of vegetables, including dark green, red, and orange vegetables, legumes (peas and beans), and starchy vegetables.

Fruits: Any fruit. They may be fresh, whole, cut up.

Dairy: Milk products and foods made from milk. Focus on fat-free or low-fat products, and those that are high in calcium.

Protein: Go lean on protein. Choose low-fat or lean meats and poultry. Vary your protein routine — choose more fish, nuts, seeds, peas, and beans.

Parents and children

When parents consume fruits and vegetables regularly, it helps the children to positively associate these food groups.

Parents can exacerbate poor nutritional habits if they employ food as a reward for good behaviour or withhold food as a punishment for bad behaviour. Care must be taken to avoid that.

Micronutrient supplementation among adolescents (females) can significantly decrease anaemia prevalence.

Healthy habits

Eat three balanced meals a day, with healthy snacks.

Increase fibre in the diet and decrease the use of salt.

Drink water. Try to avoid drinks that are high in sugar.

When cooking for your adolescent, try to bake or broil instead of fry.

Eat more chicken and fish. Limit red meat intake, and choose lean cuts when possible.

Make sure your adolescent watches the sugar intake.

Snack on fruits or vegetables.

Decrease the use of butter and heavy gravies.

Arrange for teens to find out about nutrition for themselves and support their interest in health, cooking, or nutrition.

Take their suggestions, when possible, regarding foods to prepare at home.

Experiment with foods outside your own culture.

Have nutritious snack foods readily available.



