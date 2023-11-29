ISL turns boon for Kochi Metro, ridership crosses 1L on matchdays

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The city hosting Indian Super League (ISL) football matches at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium has turned out to be a festive bonanza for the Kochi Metro.

On the past five ISL matchdays, the metro ridership crossed the one-lakh mark on four occasions and touched 98,000 on one. The average footfall is between 90,000 and 92,000 on normal days, Kochi Metro data showed.

To keep up with the ridership, the Kochi Metro has been arranging additional services from the JLN Stadium station. With Kerala Blasters FC set to play Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday, the last service from JLN station to Aluva and SN Junction will be at 11.30 pm. In addition, it has also announced a 50% discount on ticket prices from 10 pm onwards.

“With the city gearing up for the Christmas season, we hope that the average ridership in Kochi Metro will reach over one lakh,” said an official with Kochi Metro.

“The parking facilities available also make it convenient for people to take a metro to the stadium to avoid the traffic on the road,” said Sooraj Ravi, a resident of Tripunithura.

Once the Tripunithura terminal becomes operational, the metro will become even more convenient to reach the city, he added. According to sources, the work on the Tripunithura extension from SN Junction is nearing completion.

