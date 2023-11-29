With 10 days to go, IFFK registrations near 10k

Parvana K B By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Film enthusiasts have much to rejoice! The 28th edition of the much-awaited International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is on the horizon. Preparations are in full swing, and registration is already underway. “Everything is progressing smoothly. The schedule will be released in 2-3 days,” says Rijoy K J, the programme manager of the festival.

File pic of youngsters at IFFK 2022 | B P Deepu

After last year’s hiccups, the Kerala Chalachitra Academy is committed to ensuring a smooth event this time around. An app has been launched for the seamless entry of delegates to screenings. This time, only 70 per cent of the seats at a screening can be pre-booked. The other 30 per cent are for walk-ins only. An iOS version will be released soon.

According to the organisers, over 9,000 individuals have already registered for the event. As seats are limited, the registration is likely to close soon (when it hits 10,000). The delegate pass costs Rs 1,180 for the general category and Rs 590 for students. In the opening ceremony, Kenyan filmmaker Wanuri Kahiu will be honoured with the ‘Spirit of Cinema’ award, which includes a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a memento.

The Lifetime Achievement Award — comprising Rs 10 lakh, a statuette, and citation — will be presented to Polish director and screenwriter Krzysztof Zanussi. Six films by Zanussi will be screened, including Perfect Number, The Illumination, The Contract, The Spiral, Foreign Body, and A Year of the Quiet Sun. The award ceremony is scheduled for the festival’s closing day.

A diverse selection of around 180 films from different countries will be showcased across 15 theatres throughout the eight-day event, which runs from December 8 to 15.

‘Master Minds’

The latest works of 11 contemporary filmmakers will be screened in the ‘Master Minds’ category. The filmmakers are Ken Loach, Win Wenders, Aki Kaurismaki, Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Marco Bellocchio, Wes Anderson, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Nanni Moretti, Radu Jude, Agnieszka Holland and Stephan Komandarev.

Crowd controls

The city police commissioner on Tuesday held a meeting to discuss crowd control measures that would be in effect at the festival site and surrounding areas. The development came as a response to the tragic stampede on the Cusat campus in Kochi, which saw four people die.

Download ‘IFFK - Festival App’ from Google Playstore

Talking points

In a scathing social media post, Deepika Suseelan, the former artistic director of IFFK, revealed several concerns within the internal committee that led to her resignation. She also noted the lack of transparency and the absence of a thorough assessment after the event.

Renowned Polish filmmaker Krzysztof Zanussi will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the festival. However, many have lashed out at the decision to honour someone who had aired anti-communist remarks during his visit to the same festival in 2003. Zanussi had compared communist policies to Hitler’s.



