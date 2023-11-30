Plan to bring shipbuilding under MSME, says Gadkari

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The shipbuilding industry in the country has a lot of potential, especially in terms of export, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said. He was speaking after the online inauguration of the indigenously built IRS class tourist vessel at Marine Drive in Kochi on Wednesday.

The minister said, “though the sector has a lot of potential the one thing that is holding it back is finance. I am trying my best to bring this sector under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). This will provide the sector with the much-needed help.” He said that with various European countries, Sweden and Denmark going ahead with promoting cruise tourism, our shipbuilders have a great opportunity.

When Gadkari was the Minister for Shipping, a proposal had been brought to convert 110 rivers into waterways. He pointed out how cruise vessels are important when it comes to tourism.

“It had been decided to build cruise terminals in Mumbai, Kochi, Chennai and many other places. The construction of the terminals at many of these sites has been completed,” he added. Gadkari also highlighted the potential of the backwaters in Kerala.

He lauded the achievements of the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL). “A lot of people who had trained at CSL are today working with major ports all over the world, especially in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The point to be noted is that the majority of these people who are working in the foreign ports are Keralites. So, it can be seen that development of the sector provides great potential for employment, development, entertainment and thereby help our economy grow,” said the minister.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: The shipbuilding industry in the country has a lot of potential, especially in terms of export, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said. He was speaking after the online inauguration of the indigenously built IRS class tourist vessel at Marine Drive in Kochi on Wednesday. The minister said, “though the sector has a lot of potential the one thing that is holding it back is finance. I am trying my best to bring this sector under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). This will provide the sector with the much-needed help.” He said that with various European countries, Sweden and Denmark going ahead with promoting cruise tourism, our shipbuilders have a great opportunity. When Gadkari was the Minister for Shipping, a proposal had been brought to convert 110 rivers into waterways. He pointed out how cruise vessels are important when it comes to tourism. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “It had been decided to build cruise terminals in Mumbai, Kochi, Chennai and many other places. The construction of the terminals at many of these sites has been completed,” he added. Gadkari also highlighted the potential of the backwaters in Kerala. He lauded the achievements of the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL). “A lot of people who had trained at CSL are today working with major ports all over the world, especially in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The point to be noted is that the majority of these people who are working in the foreign ports are Keralites. So, it can be seen that development of the sector provides great potential for employment, development, entertainment and thereby help our economy grow,” said the minister. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp