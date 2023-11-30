Some traders assigned person to kill puppies: SPCA

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has identified a group of people who were allegedly behind the killing of seven stray puppies at HMT Junction last week. The Kalamassery police too have launched a probe after having registered a case in connection with the incident.

A stray dog had given birth to seven puppies around two weeks ago at the HMT Junction area. On November 22, the puppies were found dead at various locations. The dogs were surviving on food given by traders and local residents. On learning about the incident, SPCA lodged a complaint with the police. SPCA is also conducting an inquiry as an agency working under the district panchayat to prevent cruelty towards animals.

SPCA district secretary T K Sajeev said they have identified the people responsible for the killing of the puppies.

“On collecting information from the area, we found that some traders in the area assigned a person to kill the puppies. We questioned them in this regard but they were in denial mode. Now we are looking for a person who took on the task of killing the puppies. We will share the information with the police,” he said.

Following the request of SPCA, a government veterinary surgeon exhumed the bodies of the puppies and carried out a postmortem examination on Tuesday.

Samples have been sent to the Regional Chemical Laboratory in Kakkanad for further verification. The postmortem procedure was a daunting task as the puppies were just seven days old.

“As per our information, the puppies were drowned. However, the possibility of poisoning is also suspected. They were certainly killed,” Sajeev said.

The SPCA officials rescued the mother dog and shifted it to a safe shelter. “When we reached the spot, we were witness to a grim picture of the dog digging pits to bury her puppies. We have shifted it to one of our shelters. At the shelter, we have puppies which lost their mother recently. The rescued dog has been feeding the puppies,” he added.

