Heavy downpour chokes drainage  

KOCHI: The heavy rain that lashed the city from Thursday night has left many areas of the city waterlogged. Kochi Corporation, which had carried out various drives to solve the waterlogging in the city, faced criticism from the Kerala High Court on Saturday following the waterlogging reported on MG Road, Palarivattom, KSRTC bus stand, and other parts of the city.

Mayor M Anilkumar said it rained continuously for 24 hours. “We know that the efforts to prevent waterlogging in the city will succeed only if we complete the canal renovation project. The clean-up drive we had carried out recently helped in draining out rainwater quickly from roads to drains and canals, compared to last year,” said the mayor.

“The city did not face major waterlogging in July, as rains were scanty. Even then, I had said that if the city receives rainfall crossing 100mm, it will create problems,” he added. The waterlogging following heavy downpour has raised questions about the success of ‘Operation Breakthrough’ and the drain cleaning drive of the civic body.

He said though there was waterlogging in some parts of the city, water began to recede within one or two hours after the rain stopped. “A few works undertaken by the PWD are pending on MG Road. Once it is completed, the waterlogging issue there will be solved. Similarly, the works on Mullassery Canal and Perandoor Canal are progressing,” he said.

Health standing committee chairman T K Ashraf said, “We are continuously working on the cleaning drive, for which several squads have been formed. In addition, a 24x7 control room has also been made operational,” said Ashraf.

