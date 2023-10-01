Kerala High Court orders thorough probe into flooding in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Saturday directed the district collector and secretary of Kochi corporation to file a report on why several stretches in the city, including MG Road, were left flooded following heavy rains. Ordering a thorough inquiry, Justice Devan Ramachandran asked for the report to be submitted on Thursday. The court also expressed displeasure at the absence of the corporation counsel when the case came up for hearing.

“If the corporation can take credit when there is no flooding, then it should be held to account when its roads are left waterlogged. We have been passing order after order. How long must the court continue to pass orders like this?” it asked.

Amicus curiae Govind Padmanabhan filed a report listing the city stretches that were flooded. They include Padma Junction-MG Road, Metro Station-MG Road, TD Road, Market Road Junction, Providence Road-Madhava Pharmacy Jn, KSN Menon Road-Ravipuram, Power House Extension Road-Kacheripady, Paul Abrao Road, Ayyappankavu, 2nd Avenue, PC Road, Kaloor, 5th Avenue Road, Kaloor, Broadway, Carrier Station Road-Ernakulam South and High Court Road.

The HC remarked there is little doubt the drains had been cleaned thoroughly, which spared the city from flooding last monsoon. “If the situation has changed now, it indicates that something is seriously wrong.” According to corporation officials, dumping of silt and untreated hotel waste led to the clogging up of already cleaned drains, the report of the amicus curiae said. “The size of the inlets is also reportedly causing waterlogging in certain areas,” it said. A report must be sought on progress in the construction of Mullassery canal, Govind said.

