Rubbermark deputy manager dies in an accident sustained at office

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A senior staff of the Kerala State Co-operative Rubber Marketing Federation Limited (Rubbermark) passed away on Friday in a tragic accident. The deceased George P P, 57 son of P J Philip, of Paruvnanikal House, Chavara Nagar, Iritty, Kannur. Police said the incident occurred at approximately 11 PM when a security officer discovered George, a deputy manager at the company unconscious in the reception area of the office located on Railway Station Road, Gandhinagar.

He had sustained head injuries. The security personnel promptly alerted other employees, and they rushed him to a private hospital. Regrettably, George succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The police suspect that he may have slipped on the stairs of the building. It was only an hour later that the security personnel found him near the office reception. A case of unnatural death has been registered, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of his demise.

The postmortem report is expected to shed light on the circumstances leading to his death, a police officer from Kadavanthara Police Station said. Following the postmortem examination, the deceased’s body was released to his relatives.

P V Scaria, the president of Rubbermark, expressed condolences and mentioned that George had been a dedicated employee of the firm for a considerable period.

He typically left the office by 6 PM, but due to an upcoming Saturday meeting, they had been working until 8 PM on that fateful Friday.

It is suspected that the accident occurred around 8 PM, possibly due to the steepness of the stairs. Since the security personnel are stationed outside the office, it is possible that they came to know about the accident only after some time had elapsed. The police are actively investigating the incident to determine the precise circumstances surrounding George’s tragic accident, Scaria said.

