CM Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate 7 mega projects at Kochi Airport
Published: 02nd October 2023 08:21 AM | Last Updated: 02nd October 2023 08:21 AM | A+A A-
KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate seven mega projects of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on Monday. The projects include a new import cargo terminal, implementation of DigiYatra software developed by CIAL, modernisation of airport emergency services, phase-1 expansion of the international terminal (T-3), golf tourism project, aero lounges, and Perimeter Intrusion Detection System (PIDS).
With the launch of the import cargo terminal, CIAL’s capacity to handle cargo annually will increase to 2 lakh metric tonnes from the existing 1.25 lakh metric tonnes. Designed by CIAL’s in-house IT department, the DigiYatra software facilitates entry at domestic terminal gates.
The airport emergency rescue system is also being modernised with the help of modern vehicles. Industry Minister P Rajeeve, CIAL director and Lulu Group chairman Yusuff Ali M A, Ministers K Rajan, P A Mohamed Riyas, and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan will be the chief guests of the inaugural event.
Projects
- Import cargo terminal
- Implementation of the DigiYatra software
- Modernisation of airport emergency services
- Phase-1 expansion of the international terminal (T-3)
- Golf tourism project
- 0484 Luxury Aero Lounge
- Perimeter Intrusion Detection System (PIDS)