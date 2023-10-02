CM Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate 7 mega projects at Kochi Airport

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate seven mega projects of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on Monday. The projects include a new import cargo terminal, implementation of DigiYatra software developed by CIAL, modernisation of airport emergency services, phase-1 expansion of the international terminal (T-3), golf tourism project, aero lounges, and Perimeter Intrusion Detection System (PIDS).

With the launch of the import cargo terminal, CIAL’s capacity to handle cargo annually will increase to 2 lakh metric tonnes from the existing 1.25 lakh metric tonnes. Designed by CIAL’s in-house IT department, the DigiYatra software facilitates entry at domestic terminal gates.

The airport emergency rescue system is also being modernised with the help of modern vehicles. Industry Minister P Rajeeve, CIAL director and Lulu Group chairman Yusuff Ali M A, Ministers K Rajan, P A Mohamed Riyas, and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan will be the chief guests of the inaugural event.

Projects

Import cargo terminal

Implementation of the DigiYatra software

Modernisation of airport emergency services

Phase-1 expansion of the international terminal (T-3)

Golf tourism project

0484 Luxury Aero Lounge

Perimeter Intrusion Detection System (PIDS)

