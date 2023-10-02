CM Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate Ernakulam General hosp’s new cancer centre on Oct 2

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the new cancer speciality block of the Ernakulam General Hospital on October 2. The cancer block was funded by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) under the Smart Cities Mission project and was constructed spending Rs 25 crore.

The primary objective of this cancer block is to provide the latest advancements in cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment at an affordable cost, thus ensuring accessibility for all. Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh, Industries Minister P Rajeeve, Health Minister Veena George, Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar, MP Hibi Eden, MLA TJ Vinod, and MLA KJ Maxy will attend the inaugural event.

Spread over 44,000 sq. ft, the building has six floors and can treat 100 patients simultaneously. The cancer centre has an outpatient unit, a chemotherapy ward, separate wards for both women and men, a cancer-focused general ICU, and a neutropenia ICU designed for the emergency treatment of patients undergoing chemotherapy for low blood platelet levels. Each floor is equipped with nursing stations, individual doctor’s rooms, and patient washrooms for convenience.

