For Kerala Blasters fans, Sunday goes from soggy to super hit

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The nearly 50,000 Kerala Blasters fans gathered at JLN Stadium for Sunday’s ISL match against Jamshedpur FC had a longer-than-usual list of demands: They hoped for the rains to stay away and their captain Adrian Luna to score a goal, on way to victory.

And, the gods seemed to have heard their prayers, as the rains relented, and the team eased to their second win in the competition with Luna scoring the winning goal in the 74th minute -- sending spectators into a frenzy of cheers and celebrations.

“We were worried about the incessant rain that had been lashing the state. It could have been difficult for players to control the ball in heavy conditions. It even crossed my mind that the match may be called off. But the rains took a break and our captain scored the winning goal,” said Sharon, a Blasters fan who travelled from Thrissur along with friends to witness the match.

The spectators who thronged the stadium with high expectations turned a worried lot as the Blasters, who looked brilliant in their 2-1 opening day win over Bengaluru FC, were unable to break the deadlock. Players had a few promising moments in front of the goal, but the Jamshedpur defence held firm. The visitors, on their part, showed enterprise with a few attacking moves. But finishing let them down.

After a cagey first half, the two teams turned on the heat, with fans feeling the intensity of the moment. This added weight to Luna’s goal, which never seemed enough. Despite chasing the match, Jamshedpur FC displayed resilience and determination. They continued to create opportunities and came close to finding the equaliser on multiple occasions.

“Every opponent will offer a different challenge. The JFC defence held firm early on. And in the second half their forward line tried to seal the win. We hope the Blasters will take inspiration from the victory and keep us happy,” said Sai Kiran, a fan from Alappuzha.

