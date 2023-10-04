A time-old tale

Sreedevi Jayachandran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Neglect, social isolation and elderly abuse, coupled with financial exclusion and a widening digital divide, leave many seniors wading through depression. Top geriatric doctors in the city weigh in on the matter On October 1, we celebrated the International Day of Older People. It’s a day dedicated to acknowledging and valuing the significant contributions of our senior citizens. While we commend the seniors’ role in society, it is crucial to turn our attention to the challenges they face.

Data suggests that those aged 60 and above will make up nearly 20 per cent of India’s population by 2050. This demographic shift underscores the urgent need to address issues that ensure our elderly live with respect and well-being.

One of the pressing challenges is neglect. Dr Ashish Rajan, a geriatrist at Lisie Hospital in Kochi, explains, “Neglect is not just about the overt withholding of food or medicines. It also extends to overlooking the elders’ emotional and social needs. This can be intentional and unintentional; both hold severe ramifications.”

The decline of the traditional joint family structure has exacerbated the isolation of the elderly. This transition has led many seniors to live alone, making them susceptible to loneliness and depression. Furthermore, financial security remains out of reach for a significant segment of the elderly population. The absence of substantial pension benefits, coupled with inadequate savings and reliance on familial financial assistance, leaves many in financial distress. When you add to this mix the overlooked need for elderly-friendly public infrastructure and the widening digital gap, the result is a more profound social isolation.

According to Dr Athul Vyas, a geriatrist at KIMS Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, another major hurdle in ensuring the well-being of the elderly is regarding healthcare access and affordability. He points out that Kerala has a dearth of specialists. “Many government hospitals lack geriatrics departments, compelling seniors, especially those less affluent, to seek private healthcare. This disparity has to be bridged,” Dr Athul highlights.

Although the Central government has initiated the National Programme for Health Care for the Elderly, its impact in regions like Kerala remains limited due to staffing issues. “Only private entities are stepping up to bridge the training and awareness gap,” Dr Athul notes Beyond making geriatric care affordable and accessible, there’s a need for community-led drives to reduce social isolation, enhance financial inclusion, and construct age-friendly amenities. Enhancing mental health services and combating stigmas are also vital.

The alarming issue of elder abuse can’t also be brushed aside. According to Dr Priya Vijayakumar, head of the geriatric department at Amrita Hospital, “Many seniors are reluctant to voice their distress. Elder abuse, whether physical, emotional, or financial, is often hushed up. In India, where respect for elders has traditionally been deeply ingrained in society, the prevalence of elder abuse is ironically a distressing reality.”

Dr Priya suggests proactive interventions like educating the public on recognising and reporting abuse, supporting isolated seniors, and bolstering the criminal justice system’s understanding of elder abuse. Furthermore, legislative measures can offer stronger protection to the elderly. In sum, safeguarding the dignity, security, and well-being of our elderly demands a united effort from all societal facets. Only then can we genuinely celebrate their indispensable contributions.

KOCHI: Neglect, social isolation and elderly abuse, coupled with financial exclusion and a widening digital divide, leave many seniors wading through depression. Top geriatric doctors in the city weigh in on the matter On October 1, we celebrated the International Day of Older People. It’s a day dedicated to acknowledging and valuing the significant contributions of our senior citizens. While we commend the seniors’ role in society, it is crucial to turn our attention to the challenges they face. Data suggests that those aged 60 and above will make up nearly 20 per cent of India’s population by 2050. This demographic shift underscores the urgent need to address issues that ensure our elderly live with respect and well-being. One of the pressing challenges is neglect. Dr Ashish Rajan, a geriatrist at Lisie Hospital in Kochi, explains, “Neglect is not just about the overt withholding of food or medicines. It also extends to overlooking the elders’ emotional and social needs. This can be intentional and unintentional; both hold severe ramifications.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The decline of the traditional joint family structure has exacerbated the isolation of the elderly. This transition has led many seniors to live alone, making them susceptible to loneliness and depression. Furthermore, financial security remains out of reach for a significant segment of the elderly population. The absence of substantial pension benefits, coupled with inadequate savings and reliance on familial financial assistance, leaves many in financial distress. When you add to this mix the overlooked need for elderly-friendly public infrastructure and the widening digital gap, the result is a more profound social isolation. According to Dr Athul Vyas, a geriatrist at KIMS Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, another major hurdle in ensuring the well-being of the elderly is regarding healthcare access and affordability. He points out that Kerala has a dearth of specialists. “Many government hospitals lack geriatrics departments, compelling seniors, especially those less affluent, to seek private healthcare. This disparity has to be bridged,” Dr Athul highlights. Although the Central government has initiated the National Programme for Health Care for the Elderly, its impact in regions like Kerala remains limited due to staffing issues. “Only private entities are stepping up to bridge the training and awareness gap,” Dr Athul notes Beyond making geriatric care affordable and accessible, there’s a need for community-led drives to reduce social isolation, enhance financial inclusion, and construct age-friendly amenities. Enhancing mental health services and combating stigmas are also vital. The alarming issue of elder abuse can’t also be brushed aside. According to Dr Priya Vijayakumar, head of the geriatric department at Amrita Hospital, “Many seniors are reluctant to voice their distress. Elder abuse, whether physical, emotional, or financial, is often hushed up. In India, where respect for elders has traditionally been deeply ingrained in society, the prevalence of elder abuse is ironically a distressing reality.” Dr Priya suggests proactive interventions like educating the public on recognising and reporting abuse, supporting isolated seniors, and bolstering the criminal justice system’s understanding of elder abuse. Furthermore, legislative measures can offer stronger protection to the elderly. In sum, safeguarding the dignity, security, and well-being of our elderly demands a united effort from all societal facets. Only then can we genuinely celebrate their indispensable contributions.