Fresh case against lawyer for damaging handset

Sajumon reported the incident to his superiors and filed a complaint with the City Police Commissioner and the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate.

Published: 04th October 2023 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2023 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi City Police have filed a second case against a lawyer who was previously arrested for damaging a police wireless handset. This new case is registered for allegedly threatening a police official at the District Court complex in Kochi.

Advocate Muhammad Shahin, associated with P M Siraj Associates, was initially arrested by Ernakulam North Police on September 23 for damaging the wireless handset of Ernakulam North SHO Prathap Chandran K G. The Ernakulam Bar Association has contended that the case against the lawyer is fabricated, and Shahin was later released on bail by the magistrate court.

The latest case was registered at Ernakulam Central Police Station based on a complaint filed by Civil Police Officer Sajumon M C, who was on aid prosecution duty at the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate court in the District Court Complex. The complaint alleges that Shahin verbally abused and threatened Sajumon on September 26 after identifying him as a police official.

Sajumon reported the incident to his superiors and filed a complaint with the City Police Commissioner and the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate. Consequently, Ernakulam Central Police decided to register another case against Shahin, which includes charges under IPC sections 341 for wrongful restraint, 294 (b) for uttering obscene words, and 506 for criminal intimidation.

