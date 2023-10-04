Sectoral review meeting assesses status of projects in central Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At the sectoral review meeting held at Bolgatty under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, decisions were taken to ensure the timely implementation of various development projects in Ernakulam, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Idukki districts. Necessary decisions and actions were taken at the meeting to speed up the development and welfare projects that had been stalled for many years due to various reasons.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of various projects in these four districts. The projects evaluated include Poverty Alleviation, Pollution-Free New Kerala, Vidyakiranam, Harita Kerala Mission, Life Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission, Highrange Highway and Coastal Highway.

During the meeting, it was assessed that all four districts have done well in door-to-door waste collection as part of the Garbage-Free Kerala Project. The chief minister instructed the officials to take immediate measures to solve the waste dumping problems in Ernakulam, Kottayam and Alappuzha districts.

District collectors informed the chief minister about the steps taken to establish Faecal Sludge Treatment (FST) plants in the districts. Vehicle-mounted FST projects are also in progress in each district.

KIIFB projects worth Rs 5 crore, Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore, are in progress for the construction of government schools. “Construction of all 15 schools in Ernakulam district with an investment of Rs 5 crore has been completed. Construction of eight out of nine schools in Alappuzha and Kottayam and four out of five schools in Idukki have been completed,” said collectors.

