‘Cocon 2023’ conference to be held on October 6, 7 in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the international cyber conference, Cocon 2023, Kochi is all set to shed light on the latest advances in cyber security in the state. The 16th edition of the conference, organised by Kerala Police, in association with the Information Security Research Association (ISRA), at Grand Hyatt on October 6–7, will also discuss the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in criminal investigation. Around 1,300 delegates from 32 countries will take part in the conference. As many as 30 stalls will be set up adjacent to the venue as part of the event.

“Cocon is not merely a police conference. It is a cyber security event. It is an event in which industry veterans from all around the globe will take part. We also have representation from the police forces of all the states in India, senior officers from the NIA, CBI, Intelligence Bureau, RAW, NCRB, BPR&D, CERT-In, etc. “This is a rare platform to discuss, showcase, educate, understand, and spread awareness of the latest trends in information safety, cyber security, and hi-tech crimes,” said ADGP Manoj Abraham, the driving force behind the conference.

He said the conference also aims to provide a common platform for security forces, government, industrial leaders, startups, students, and professionals to get hands-on exposure to the latest technological advancements in the field. “The issue of cyber security needs to move beyond traditional policing activities and requires a different outlook to deal with technology,” he said.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will deliver the inaugural address. Actress and film producer Mamta Mohandas will be a special guest at the two-day event. Arun Kumar Sinha, chairman of the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) in New Delhi, and S Somanath, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), will be among the keynote speakers.

On Thursday, the Kidglove-kootu programme will attempt to create awareness among children, parents, and teachers about dealing with online predators targeting children. This will be followed by a statewide campaign that will be conducted initially in four phases in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode, and Malappuram.

KOCHI: With the international cyber conference, Cocon 2023, Kochi is all set to shed light on the latest advances in cyber security in the state. The 16th edition of the conference, organised by Kerala Police, in association with the Information Security Research Association (ISRA), at Grand Hyatt on October 6–7, will also discuss the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in criminal investigation. Around 1,300 delegates from 32 countries will take part in the conference. As many as 30 stalls will be set up adjacent to the venue as part of the event. “Cocon is not merely a police conference. It is a cyber security event. It is an event in which industry veterans from all around the globe will take part. We also have representation from the police forces of all the states in India, senior officers from the NIA, CBI, Intelligence Bureau, RAW, NCRB, BPR&D, CERT-In, etc. “This is a rare platform to discuss, showcase, educate, understand, and spread awareness of the latest trends in information safety, cyber security, and hi-tech crimes,” said ADGP Manoj Abraham, the driving force behind the conference. He said the conference also aims to provide a common platform for security forces, government, industrial leaders, startups, students, and professionals to get hands-on exposure to the latest technological advancements in the field. “The issue of cyber security needs to move beyond traditional policing activities and requires a different outlook to deal with technology,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will deliver the inaugural address. Actress and film producer Mamta Mohandas will be a special guest at the two-day event. Arun Kumar Sinha, chairman of the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) in New Delhi, and S Somanath, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), will be among the keynote speakers. On Thursday, the Kidglove-kootu programme will attempt to create awareness among children, parents, and teachers about dealing with online predators targeting children. This will be followed by a statewide campaign that will be conducted initially in four phases in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode, and Malappuram.