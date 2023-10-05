Kerala: This free left turn is not so free!

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Although it is a free left turn from Kadavanthra Junction towards Vytilla, the manoeuvre is anything but. It comes with great personal risk and damage to vehicles. “It’s a dangerous spot for motorists. The potholes here are crater-like. When it rains, there’s no telling how deep it is,” says Adarsh K J, a frequent traveller on this route.

If this wasn’t enough of a problem, the matter is further compounded by the fact that several cable wires jut out of the road. “This has been the case for a while now. Motorbikes skid if they get on top of them,” Adarsh adds.

The debilitated state of this stretch has severely affected the smooth flow of traffic on this route, one of the major arterial roads in the city.

This is made evident when private buses, forced to make the unnecessary turn towards the Regional Sports Centre and then back onto Kaloor-Kadavanthra road, often slow down to a snail’s pace on approaching this left turn, leaving in their wake a kilometres-long queue during rush hour.

How has this missed the notice of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), one may wonder. The road, which falls under their responsibility, is hardly 200 metres from their office.

“The matter has been brought before the GCDA officials. They said the stretch would be fixed in two weeks as part of the beautification project currently underway on Kaloor-Kadavanthra and SA roads,” says Antony Painuthara, Kochi Corporation area councillor.

