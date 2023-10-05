Home Cities Kochi

Slapped with KAAPA, ‘killer’ biker in Kerala sent to jail

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural police on Wednesday invoked KAAPA against Anson Roy of Kalloorkkad who rammed a bike into a college girl at Muvattupuzha in July, killing her on the spot. The victim Namitha R, was a third-year BCom student of Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha. 

Anson Roy, 23, of Enanelloor, was sent to Viyyur Central Prison after slapping KAAPA, said police. 
The action was initiated based on the report submitted by district police chief Vivek Kumar as part of Operation Dark Hunt. Anson was accused of attempt to murder, causing bodily harm, and causing damage within the limits of Muvattupuzha and Vazhakulam police station limits.

In 2020, he and his accomplices attempted to murder an autorickshaw driver who questioned him about disturbing public life under the influence of drugs in Muvattupuzha.

In July, Anson’s speeding bike hit Namitha R, 19, and her friend Anushree Raj, 19, while they were crossing the road outside their college in Muvattupuzha. Though the people gathered at the spot rushed all three injured to a nearby hospital, Namitha succumbed to injuries.

