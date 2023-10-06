Home Cities Kochi

A bovine family affair

Kannan, whose ancestral roots are in Tamil Nadu, has been assisting his father, Subbayyan, since the age of 11. He cares for indigenous to foreign varieties of cows. 

Published: 06th October 2023 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2023 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Kanan (L) and his father

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: S Kannan, a 45-year-old resident of Kaloor, has been in love with cows, right from his toddler days. His family has been running a micro-dairy and delivering milk to nearby houses for the past 55 years. 

“It was my father who started it, I am just continuing what he began,” beams Kannan as he pets a calf at his barn.  

Kannan with a calf at his barn 

Kannan, whose ancestral roots are in Tamil Nadu, has been assisting his father, Subbayyan, since the age of 11. He cares for indigenous to foreign varieties of cows. 

It’s more of a family affair: besides his father, Kannan’s wife and two children, Darshini (11), and Sanjay (13), are equally dedicated to raising the cows. 

“These days, people aren’t willing to raise cattle as a livelihood, and the situation may worsen in the years to come,” rues Kannan. “Actually, a couple of cows are sufficient for a decent living. My children also share a special bond with the cows.” 

For Kannan, every cow is like a family member. “Their well-being is paramount,” he says. “I worry like a parent if one of them falls ill.”  

Interestingly, the FM music is played throughout the day at the barn. Kannan believes it helps soothe the cows. 

“If at all I have to part with them, I will relocate them to shelter houses. I ensure that they never end up in a slaughterhouse,” adds Kannan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cows livelihood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp