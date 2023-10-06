A bovine family affair

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: S Kannan, a 45-year-old resident of Kaloor, has been in love with cows, right from his toddler days. His family has been running a micro-dairy and delivering milk to nearby houses for the past 55 years.

“It was my father who started it, I am just continuing what he began,” beams Kannan as he pets a calf at his barn.

Kannan with a calf at his barn

Kannan, whose ancestral roots are in Tamil Nadu, has been assisting his father, Subbayyan, since the age of 11. He cares for indigenous to foreign varieties of cows.

It’s more of a family affair: besides his father, Kannan’s wife and two children, Darshini (11), and Sanjay (13), are equally dedicated to raising the cows.

“These days, people aren’t willing to raise cattle as a livelihood, and the situation may worsen in the years to come,” rues Kannan. “Actually, a couple of cows are sufficient for a decent living. My children also share a special bond with the cows.”

For Kannan, every cow is like a family member. “Their well-being is paramount,” he says. “I worry like a parent if one of them falls ill.”

Interestingly, the FM music is played throughout the day at the barn. Kannan believes it helps soothe the cows.

“If at all I have to part with them, I will relocate them to shelter houses. I ensure that they never end up in a slaughterhouse,” adds Kannan.

KOCHI: S Kannan, a 45-year-old resident of Kaloor, has been in love with cows, right from his toddler days. His family has been running a micro-dairy and delivering milk to nearby houses for the past 55 years. “It was my father who started it, I am just continuing what he began,” beams Kannan as he pets a calf at his barn. Kannan with a calf at his barn Kannan, whose ancestral roots are in Tamil Nadu, has been assisting his father, Subbayyan, since the age of 11. He cares for indigenous to foreign varieties of cows. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It’s more of a family affair: besides his father, Kannan’s wife and two children, Darshini (11), and Sanjay (13), are equally dedicated to raising the cows. “These days, people aren’t willing to raise cattle as a livelihood, and the situation may worsen in the years to come,” rues Kannan. “Actually, a couple of cows are sufficient for a decent living. My children also share a special bond with the cows.” For Kannan, every cow is like a family member. “Their well-being is paramount,” he says. “I worry like a parent if one of them falls ill.” Interestingly, the FM music is played throughout the day at the barn. Kannan believes it helps soothe the cows. “If at all I have to part with them, I will relocate them to shelter houses. I ensure that they never end up in a slaughterhouse,” adds Kannan.