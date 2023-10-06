Home Cities Kochi

ASP to probe suicide of Kerala cop allegedly mistreated by fellow police officers

In his suicide note, Joby blamed four of his colleagues and alleged that they were responsible for withholding 12 of his annual increments.

Published: 06th October 2023 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2023 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Police, cops, crime investigation, probe

(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural Police on Thursday assigned an additional SP to probe the suicide of a civil police officer at Rackad due to alleged mistreatment by colleagues.

Joby M Das, 47, a driver at the district police headquarters in Kalamassery, was found hanging at his house in Rackad on Wednesday. Ernakulam Rural Police Chief Vivek Kumar has directed ASP K Bijumon to investigate the death. 

In his suicide note, Joby blamed four of his colleagues and alleged that they were responsible for withholding 12 of his annual increments. In the note, he said policemen should not attend his last rites, and also advised his two children never to become cops

Officers said Joby had posted his intention to end life in a WhatsApp group that has policemen as members. By the time several police personnel rushed to his house, Joby had hung himself from the ceiling. The Muvattupuzha police registered a case for unnatural death and launched a probe. 

An officer said that  Bijumon will probe whether Joby’s increments were withheld deliberately without cause. “It was found that the increments were withheld as part of disciplinary action against the officer. We will decide on the action after preliminary investigation,” he told reporters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide Investigation mistreatment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp