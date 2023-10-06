ASP to probe suicide of Kerala cop allegedly mistreated by fellow police officers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural Police on Thursday assigned an additional SP to probe the suicide of a civil police officer at Rackad due to alleged mistreatment by colleagues.

Joby M Das, 47, a driver at the district police headquarters in Kalamassery, was found hanging at his house in Rackad on Wednesday. Ernakulam Rural Police Chief Vivek Kumar has directed ASP K Bijumon to investigate the death.

In his suicide note, Joby blamed four of his colleagues and alleged that they were responsible for withholding 12 of his annual increments. In the note, he said policemen should not attend his last rites, and also advised his two children never to become cops

Officers said Joby had posted his intention to end life in a WhatsApp group that has policemen as members. By the time several police personnel rushed to his house, Joby had hung himself from the ceiling. The Muvattupuzha police registered a case for unnatural death and launched a probe.

An officer said that Bijumon will probe whether Joby’s increments were withheld deliberately without cause. “It was found that the increments were withheld as part of disciplinary action against the officer. We will decide on the action after preliminary investigation,” he told reporters.

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural Police on Thursday assigned an additional SP to probe the suicide of a civil police officer at Rackad due to alleged mistreatment by colleagues. Joby M Das, 47, a driver at the district police headquarters in Kalamassery, was found hanging at his house in Rackad on Wednesday. Ernakulam Rural Police Chief Vivek Kumar has directed ASP K Bijumon to investigate the death. In his suicide note, Joby blamed four of his colleagues and alleged that they were responsible for withholding 12 of his annual increments. In the note, he said policemen should not attend his last rites, and also advised his two children never to become copsgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Officers said Joby had posted his intention to end life in a WhatsApp group that has policemen as members. By the time several police personnel rushed to his house, Joby had hung himself from the ceiling. The Muvattupuzha police registered a case for unnatural death and launched a probe. An officer said that Bijumon will probe whether Joby’s increments were withheld deliberately without cause. “It was found that the increments were withheld as part of disciplinary action against the officer. We will decide on the action after preliminary investigation,” he told reporters.