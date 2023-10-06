Cochin’s ‘tram’sformation tale

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin Forest Steam Tramway, instituted by Rama Varma, the then Maharaja of Cochin, played a key role in changing the fortunes of the kingdom, and by extension, the central region of what we today call Kerala...

The princely state of Cochin, once overlooked by rulers and colonists alike, found its fortunes changed when Maharaja Rama Varma ascended to the throne. His reign, from 1895 to 1914, is seen as the kingdom’s golden era, marked by numerous transformative changes.

“Cochin had scarce means for revenue generation. The trend of its kings having short reigns left little scope for development. However, things began to change under Rama Varma,” notes Devan Rama Varma, a historian.

Devan states that Rama Varma, also known as Rajarshi, took bold decisions.

“These played a pivotal role in altering the kingdom’s trajectory. With some assistance from the British, he set Cochin on a progressive course.”

The introduction of the railway line from Shoranur in British Malabar to Cochin marked a turning point.

“The idea was to harness the abundant forest resources in the highlands. Rajarshi, on recommendation, decided to harvest the teak and rosewood trees in Parambikulam, providing much-needed revenue for the kingdom. The challenge was the transportation of this timber,” explains Devan.

Thus, the Cochin Forest Steam Tramway was conceived. It was a remarkable feat of engineering.

“In 1894, J C Kolhoff, then forest conservator of Cochin, proposed a funicular railway to transport timber from the Western Ghats to Chalakudy. Though his initial plan didn’t come to fruition, another plan emerged to transport timber via the rivers from the forests, especially Parambikulam river, to the tramway’s starting point in the valley, reducing the need for costly rails,” shares Devan.

However, during a 1903 forest visit, Rajarshi envisioned an expanded railway track. This tramway covered 49.5 miles, with active lines reaching 56 miles. It wasn’t merely an economic boon. By August 1910, the project yielded a revenue of Rs 17.5 lakh against an investment of `18.5 lakh.

“As per Cochin state manual reports, the tramway contributed approximately Rs 2 lakh to the treasury annually,” says Devan.

The infrastructure was impressive, boasting of 254 bridges, repair workshops, telephone lines, and a dispensary for tramway staff. Yet, by 1926, a financial committee suggested the tramway’s dismantling. The government initially resisted, citing its engineering significance.

However, with the rise of road transport by the mid-20th century, the tramway’s importance diminished. In 1950, when the committee again advocated for its removal, the government conceded.

Today, traces of this engineering marvel can be found within Kerala Forest & Wildlife Department territories. The majority are in the Chalakudy division, along the trekking route between Anapandam & Muthuvarachal.

Devan mentions that post-tramway, the Maharaja convinced the British to extend the railway from Shoranur in British Malabar to Cochin. Historical records detail Rajarshi’s sacrifices, including selling prized family assets like the 14 gold elephant caparisons, to finance the 62-mile-long rail line.

The construction commenced in 1899, and the inaugural train of the Cochin State Rail Service reached Cochin on July 16, 1902.



KOCHI: Cochin Forest Steam Tramway, instituted by Rama Varma, the then Maharaja of Cochin, played a key role in changing the fortunes of the kingdom, and by extension, the central region of what we today call Kerala... The princely state of Cochin, once overlooked by rulers and colonists alike, found its fortunes changed when Maharaja Rama Varma ascended to the throne. His reign, from 1895 to 1914, is seen as the kingdom’s golden era, marked by numerous transformative changes. “Cochin had scarce means for revenue generation. The trend of its kings having short reigns left little scope for development. However, things began to change under Rama Varma,” notes Devan Rama Varma, a historian.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Devan states that Rama Varma, also known as Rajarshi, took bold decisions. “These played a pivotal role in altering the kingdom’s trajectory. With some assistance from the British, he set Cochin on a progressive course.” The introduction of the railway line from Shoranur in British Malabar to Cochin marked a turning point. “The idea was to harness the abundant forest resources in the highlands. Rajarshi, on recommendation, decided to harvest the teak and rosewood trees in Parambikulam, providing much-needed revenue for the kingdom. The challenge was the transportation of this timber,” explains Devan. Thus, the Cochin Forest Steam Tramway was conceived. It was a remarkable feat of engineering. “In 1894, J C Kolhoff, then forest conservator of Cochin, proposed a funicular railway to transport timber from the Western Ghats to Chalakudy. Though his initial plan didn’t come to fruition, another plan emerged to transport timber via the rivers from the forests, especially Parambikulam river, to the tramway’s starting point in the valley, reducing the need for costly rails,” shares Devan. However, during a 1903 forest visit, Rajarshi envisioned an expanded railway track. This tramway covered 49.5 miles, with active lines reaching 56 miles. It wasn’t merely an economic boon. By August 1910, the project yielded a revenue of Rs 17.5 lakh against an investment of `18.5 lakh. “As per Cochin state manual reports, the tramway contributed approximately Rs 2 lakh to the treasury annually,” says Devan. The infrastructure was impressive, boasting of 254 bridges, repair workshops, telephone lines, and a dispensary for tramway staff. Yet, by 1926, a financial committee suggested the tramway’s dismantling. The government initially resisted, citing its engineering significance. However, with the rise of road transport by the mid-20th century, the tramway’s importance diminished. In 1950, when the committee again advocated for its removal, the government conceded. Today, traces of this engineering marvel can be found within Kerala Forest & Wildlife Department territories. The majority are in the Chalakudy division, along the trekking route between Anapandam & Muthuvarachal. Devan mentions that post-tramway, the Maharaja convinced the British to extend the railway from Shoranur in British Malabar to Cochin. Historical records detail Rajarshi’s sacrifices, including selling prized family assets like the 14 gold elephant caparisons, to finance the 62-mile-long rail line. The construction commenced in 1899, and the inaugural train of the Cochin State Rail Service reached Cochin on July 16, 1902.