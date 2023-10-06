Home Cities Kochi

ISRO chairman S Somnath to be bestowed with Vikram Sarabhai Vigyan Puraskar

The award,  comprising a cash prize of `2 lakh and a citation, will be handed to Somnath at a function at Vikram Sarabhai Science School, Kochi, on October 7.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vikram Sarabhai Science Foundation (VSSF) on Thursday announced its decision to bestow this year’s Vikram Sarabhai Vigyan Puraskar to S Somnath, the chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The annual award is given to a distinguished scientist who made significant contributions in the advancement of science and technology. Somnath was unanimously selected for his contributions in developing GLSV Mark III and the successful implementation of the historic landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the lunar surface.

