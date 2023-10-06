On the moo

Home Cities Kochi

A caretaker with a Sahiwal cow at Vrindhavan Dairies

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: Sundari, Durga, Radha, Meera, Ronaldo, and Lakshmi are some of the names often echo at Vrindhavan Dairies, a gaushala located on Diwans Road near TDM Hall. Yes, you read it correctly – a gaushala in the midst of the bustling city. 

Here, Ammu Ajit and her husband Santhosh R V currently care for 17 cows.

“Initially, our intention was never to establish a gaushala. I’m a mother of three children, and our goal was to provide unadulterated milk for them,” says Ammu, who is CEO of the Asian School of Architecture and Design.   

“We started with just two cows. Over time, the number grew. We get fresh A2 grade milk from indigenous cows, which is healthier than the A1 milk we receive from Jersey or HF cows.” 

The gaushala exclusively houses indigenous breeds.

“These cows have existed for centuries, and their milk is considered healthier compared with that of crossbred and foreign breeds. However, the yield per cow will be lower 15 litres against over 30 litres a day,” Ammu explains. 

Currently, the duo raises Sahiwal breed cows from Haryana on the farm, but they plan to introduce more indigenous breeds, including those found in Kerala, such as Kasaragod dwarf and Vechur cow. 

“We have plans to expand the farm to Vyttila soon. Breeds like Tharparkar, Punganur, and Rathi cattle are also under consideration,” adds Ammu.

Visitors to the farm can spend time with the cows and even feed them. People can also buy milk and milk-based products such as ghee, based on availability. 

“Their size may be intimidating, but as you spend some time with them, you will realise how warm and loving they are,” smiles Ammu. “Spending time with cows can have a therapeutic effect. Once we expand, we will be providing facilities for cow therapy, allowing people to cuddle and spend quality time with them. It’s a big trend in the west these days.”

