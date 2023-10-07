2.67g MDMA recovered from accident victim in Kerala

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In yet another indication that drug abuse is on the rise in Kochi, MDMA was recovered from a person who was brought to the hospital after he was critically injured in an accident on Wednesday evening.

The Ernakulam South Police have booked Sabin Nath, 28, of Malikapeedika in Aluva under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and launched an investigation to ascertain whether he is a drug peddler. Sabin was seriously injured in an accident around 6pm on Wednesday. He was rushed to Ernakulam Medical Trust in MG Road and admitted to the ICU.

There, his dress was changed. “On Thursday, the duty doctor at the ICU found a packet in the pocket of the pants worn by Sabin. It contained some crystals. Suspicious, the doctor informed the hospital management,” said a police officer. Subsequently, the Ernakulam South police station was alerted and a police team reached the hospital with a drug detection kit. An inspection revealed the crystals were in fact MDMA.

“The seized MDMA weighs 2.67gm. Possession of MDMA is a non-bailable offence and we have registered a case under the NDPS Act. At present, the suspect is undergoing treatment. We will proceed with the remaining legal procedure once he is discharged,” said an officer. The police are also checking whether Sabin met with the accident while under the influence of drugs. His blood samples have been collected and will be sent for analysis to ascertain this.

The police will question Sabin to get information about the source of the MDMA and his suppliers. The police said his link to drug peddling circle is also being investigated.

The Aluva West Police on Friday raided the house of Sabin in Malikapeedika and recovered 97g of MDMA. The raid was carried out after the Ernakulam South Police, which registered a case against Sabin, passed the information to the Aluva police. The latter said Sabin had been under their radar for the past few weeks after they got information regarding his drug peddling activities.

