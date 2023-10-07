Home Cities Kochi

65-year-old hacked to death in Perumbavoor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A man was hacked to death at Pettamala near Perumbavoor on Friday night. The deceased is Velayudhan, 65, of East Aimury near Perumbavoor. 

Police are in search of Linto, of Paniyeli, near Kodanadu, who is suspected to have committed the crime. The incident took place around 6 pm when Velayudhan was returning home. Linto confronted the victim with a machete and hacked him multiple times before fleeing from the place. 

People who found Velayudhan lying in a pool of blood shifted him to a private hospital in Perumbavoor where he succumbed to injuries. Kodanad police have registered a murder case and started an investigation. The body will be handed over to relatives after postmortem on Saturday. 

According to police, a few months back, Velayudhan attacked Linto at a meat shop using a machete. Linto suffered injuries in the attack. The attack on Velayudhan is suspected to be in retaliation to the earlier attack. Both the accused and deceased had criminal antecedents. Police are questioning people close to Linto to track him down.

