By Express News Service

KOCHI: The above phrase is the Indian Air Force’s motto, which means ‘Touch the sky with glory’. Ahead of Air Force Day (October 8), TNIE reporters Mahima Anna Jacob, Shainu Mohan and Ronnie Kuriakose bring you anecdotes from veteran guardians of the sky

‘It was my duty to safeguard airpspace’

It was a passion for hockey that guided Air Vice Marshal P K Kuruvilla (retd) into the Air Force. “During college, I played for the state team and even graced the nationals. I wanted to make a career in the sport,” recalls AVM Kuruvilla. However, his subsequent role at the Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited afforded him little time to pursue his passion.

In 1969, when Kochi hosted the National Games, a chance encounter with the Services coach sowed the seeds of a military career. “The Air Force’s application was the first one I saw. I took the leap as their pay was much more appealing,” he reminisces. The ensuing 35 years were marked by assignments across the country.

After training at Jalahali, Bengaluru, he was posted at Ambala. However, as the threat of war loomed, his squadron was moved to a forward base in Srinagar. “Our primary duty was safeguarding Indian airspace. In freezing conditions, ensuring our Gnat fighters took off within minutes was a challenge,” the veteran shares.

Kuruvilla witnessed numerous dogfights during his time here. One particularly poignant memory from December 14, 1971, remains etched in his heart. “Flying officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon’s valour. He downed two enemy aircraft and single-handedly defended the Srinagar base before falling in battle. For his bravery, he was awarded the Param Vir Chakra,” he notes.

Throughout his illustrious career, AVM Kuruvilla embraced diverse roles. His relentless efforts to restore

numerous flights and address operational issues within the Force was recognised with the Vishisht Seva Medal. Today, at 77, Kuruvilla indulges in philately, a cherished hobby.

‘Saved many soldiers’

It was at Sainik School in Kazhakoottam that former Air Commodore Sunil Jose got his first exposure to a disciplined military life. In 1987, at the age of 21, Sunil, who hails from Mananthavady in Wayanad, found himself outside Tezpur station in Assam.

Being a helicopter pilot meant that he took part in numerous operations. However, his mission in Uttarakhand remains etched in his mind. “There was an avalanche, and Army soldiers were trapped. I was the co-pilot in a Cheetah helicopter. We managed to save many soldiers,” says Sunil.Sunil also played an instrumental role during the Bihar floods and the 1991 Bangladesh rescue mission.

Inducting a set of troupes at night in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh is also a memorable mission for the officer. In fact, it was also one of the trickiest. “Doing an operation at night has its own challenges – weather, shortage of light, night vision goggle limitations. At a high altitude of 13,500 ft, the magnitude of these challenges was manifold,” Sunil recalls.

The now 57-year-old was also an instructor at the Air Force Academy during the 1996-1999 period. In 2000-2002, he was a flight commander in the helicopter training school and headed the Air Force Selection Board from 2017-2020.“Defence is a way of life; the learning you receive is phenomenal, and it prepares you for anything in life,” says Sunil, who’s living a peaceful retired life in Varapuzha.

‘I helped finetune indigenous copter dhruv’

With a remarkable career spanning 20 years, Wing Commander U Sathyan (retd) is known for his exceptional leadership.“From a young age, I harboured a desire to join the Air Force. After completing Class XII, I began trying for IAF selection. I got through after my sixth attempt and joined as an engineering officer in 1997,” he recalls.

The most challenging phase of his career was the years he worked with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Here, he fine-tuned the indigenous advanced light helicopter Dhruv.“I worked with HAL during the copter’s design phase. I am immensely proud to be part of it. Having cutting-edge home-grown technology and coming up with a fleet of helicopters we can offer to the world is indeed something special,” says Sathyan

He also played a crucial role in the induction of LCH (light combat helicopter) Prachand and the US Apache. “The helicopters had issues. I was under tremendous pressure to fix them and get them back into the air. I finally did. The satisfaction I got from that work is unexplainable,” says Sathyan.

“The best part of the IAF is the camaraderie among the veterans. It is unparalleled, and we still have tight-knit bonds with our fellow veterans, and it extends far beyond our military service,” adds Sathyan.He is currently the president of the Thiruvananthapuram chapter of the IAF Association.

‘Took IAF to North Pole’

In a career spanning around 40 years, Air Marshal Sreedharapanicker Radha Krishnan Nair, fondly called S R K Nair, has undertaken several expeditions that required on-the-spot decisions and alertness of mind.

“The way of life in the uniform is what drove me to defence. I joined IAF in 1980 at 22. My first posting was at Chabua station. I flew the single-engine propeller aircraft, Otter, back in those days” says SRK, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram.

The officer soon kept his hands on IL-76, AN 32, Avro, Kiran, Dornier and so on. He has been part of notable missions such as Kargil War, Op Pawan in Sri Lanka, Op Cactus in Maldives, Op Parakram during the Parliament attack, Op Meghdoot in Siachen glacier, and several relief missions – Bhuj earthquake, the 2004 tsunami, etc.

The 65-year-old still recalls the trans-polar and circumnavigation journey he undertook. In fact, he is the only Indian and IAF pilot to do it. “This is something only a very few Air Forces have achieved,” he says.

The IAF was invited to participate in the Cooperative Cope Thunder Exercise in Alaska in June 2003. “I was chosen as the captain of the mission. In Alaska, I saw the Northern lights. This lured me to explore further, fly to the North Pole,” SRK recalls.

“The compasses were unreliable. With no beacons, we relied solely on GPS. The journey was over nine hours long. This is the longest flight undertaken by an IAF IL-76,” SRK elaborates. Another significant operation where SRK played an instrumental role is reactivating the highest airstrip in the world, Daulat Beg Oldi.Retired in 2018, SRK is now employed in a different capacity in the Armed Forces Tribunal. He currently stays in Ernakulam.

‘I flew five missions to disable Pak army’

Dennis Richard Lawrence was the second generation to join the Air Force in his family. Though his father wanted him to begin his armed forces life with the Navy, Dennis wanted to fly. He flew the Hawker Hunter, MiG-21 and the Kiran during his tenure. Commissioned at the age of 23 in the year 1968 as a pilot officer, the retired Wing Commander undertook several missions, especially during his posting in Hasimara in West Bengal.

“I was just 24 then, new to the squadron and still under training. I had just 65 hours of flying experience on the Hunter. However, I flew five missions, which included shooting up trains, attacking bridges, barges and troupe concentrations, and disabling the Pakistani Army,” says Dennis, who resides in Kaloor in Ernakulam.

However, in 1991, after an episode of heart attack, Dennis had to step down from his desk in the skies. The next five years saw him serve as a ground staff. He retired in 1995 at 50. When asked what was his proudest moment he had in the armed forces, Dennis responds, “I was just doing my duty of serving the nation. As an IAF official, every day is a proud moment.”

KOCHI: The above phrase is the Indian Air Force’s motto, which means ‘Touch the sky with glory’. Ahead of Air Force Day (October 8), TNIE reporters Mahima Anna Jacob, Shainu Mohan and Ronnie Kuriakose bring you anecdotes from veteran guardians of the sky ‘It was my duty to safeguard airpspace’ It was a passion for hockey that guided Air Vice Marshal P K Kuruvilla (retd) into the Air Force. “During college, I played for the state team and even graced the nationals. I wanted to make a career in the sport,” recalls AVM Kuruvilla. However, his subsequent role at the Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited afforded him little time to pursue his passion.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In 1969, when Kochi hosted the National Games, a chance encounter with the Services coach sowed the seeds of a military career. “The Air Force’s application was the first one I saw. I took the leap as their pay was much more appealing,” he reminisces. The ensuing 35 years were marked by assignments across the country. After training at Jalahali, Bengaluru, he was posted at Ambala. However, as the threat of war loomed, his squadron was moved to a forward base in Srinagar. “Our primary duty was safeguarding Indian airspace. In freezing conditions, ensuring our Gnat fighters took off within minutes was a challenge,” the veteran shares. Kuruvilla witnessed numerous dogfights during his time here. One particularly poignant memory from December 14, 1971, remains etched in his heart. “Flying officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon’s valour. He downed two enemy aircraft and single-handedly defended the Srinagar base before falling in battle. For his bravery, he was awarded the Param Vir Chakra,” he notes. Throughout his illustrious career, AVM Kuruvilla embraced diverse roles. His relentless efforts to restore numerous flights and address operational issues within the Force was recognised with the Vishisht Seva Medal. Today, at 77, Kuruvilla indulges in philately, a cherished hobby. ‘Saved many soldiers’ It was at Sainik School in Kazhakoottam that former Air Commodore Sunil Jose got his first exposure to a disciplined military life. In 1987, at the age of 21, Sunil, who hails from Mananthavady in Wayanad, found himself outside Tezpur station in Assam. Being a helicopter pilot meant that he took part in numerous operations. However, his mission in Uttarakhand remains etched in his mind. “There was an avalanche, and Army soldiers were trapped. I was the co-pilot in a Cheetah helicopter. We managed to save many soldiers,” says Sunil.Sunil also played an instrumental role during the Bihar floods and the 1991 Bangladesh rescue mission. Inducting a set of troupes at night in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh is also a memorable mission for the officer. In fact, it was also one of the trickiest. “Doing an operation at night has its own challenges – weather, shortage of light, night vision goggle limitations. At a high altitude of 13,500 ft, the magnitude of these challenges was manifold,” Sunil recalls. The now 57-year-old was also an instructor at the Air Force Academy during the 1996-1999 period. In 2000-2002, he was a flight commander in the helicopter training school and headed the Air Force Selection Board from 2017-2020.“Defence is a way of life; the learning you receive is phenomenal, and it prepares you for anything in life,” says Sunil, who’s living a peaceful retired life in Varapuzha. ‘I helped finetune indigenous copter dhruv’ With a remarkable career spanning 20 years, Wing Commander U Sathyan (retd) is known for his exceptional leadership.“From a young age, I harboured a desire to join the Air Force. After completing Class XII, I began trying for IAF selection. I got through after my sixth attempt and joined as an engineering officer in 1997,” he recalls. The most challenging phase of his career was the years he worked with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Here, he fine-tuned the indigenous advanced light helicopter Dhruv.“I worked with HAL during the copter’s design phase. I am immensely proud to be part of it. Having cutting-edge home-grown technology and coming up with a fleet of helicopters we can offer to the world is indeed something special,” says Sathyan He also played a crucial role in the induction of LCH (light combat helicopter) Prachand and the US Apache. “The helicopters had issues. I was under tremendous pressure to fix them and get them back into the air. I finally did. The satisfaction I got from that work is unexplainable,” says Sathyan. “The best part of the IAF is the camaraderie among the veterans. It is unparalleled, and we still have tight-knit bonds with our fellow veterans, and it extends far beyond our military service,” adds Sathyan.He is currently the president of the Thiruvananthapuram chapter of the IAF Association. ‘Took IAF to North Pole’ In a career spanning around 40 years, Air Marshal Sreedharapanicker Radha Krishnan Nair, fondly called S R K Nair, has undertaken several expeditions that required on-the-spot decisions and alertness of mind. “The way of life in the uniform is what drove me to defence. I joined IAF in 1980 at 22. My first posting was at Chabua station. I flew the single-engine propeller aircraft, Otter, back in those days” says SRK, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram. The officer soon kept his hands on IL-76, AN 32, Avro, Kiran, Dornier and so on. He has been part of notable missions such as Kargil War, Op Pawan in Sri Lanka, Op Cactus in Maldives, Op Parakram during the Parliament attack, Op Meghdoot in Siachen glacier, and several relief missions – Bhuj earthquake, the 2004 tsunami, etc. The 65-year-old still recalls the trans-polar and circumnavigation journey he undertook. In fact, he is the only Indian and IAF pilot to do it. “This is something only a very few Air Forces have achieved,” he says. The IAF was invited to participate in the Cooperative Cope Thunder Exercise in Alaska in June 2003. “I was chosen as the captain of the mission. In Alaska, I saw the Northern lights. This lured me to explore further, fly to the North Pole,” SRK recalls. “The compasses were unreliable. With no beacons, we relied solely on GPS. The journey was over nine hours long. This is the longest flight undertaken by an IAF IL-76,” SRK elaborates. Another significant operation where SRK played an instrumental role is reactivating the highest airstrip in the world, Daulat Beg Oldi.Retired in 2018, SRK is now employed in a different capacity in the Armed Forces Tribunal. He currently stays in Ernakulam. ‘I flew five missions to disable Pak army’ Dennis Richard Lawrence was the second generation to join the Air Force in his family. Though his father wanted him to begin his armed forces life with the Navy, Dennis wanted to fly. He flew the Hawker Hunter, MiG-21 and the Kiran during his tenure. Commissioned at the age of 23 in the year 1968 as a pilot officer, the retired Wing Commander undertook several missions, especially during his posting in Hasimara in West Bengal. “I was just 24 then, new to the squadron and still under training. I had just 65 hours of flying experience on the Hunter. However, I flew five missions, which included shooting up trains, attacking bridges, barges and troupe concentrations, and disabling the Pakistani Army,” says Dennis, who resides in Kaloor in Ernakulam. However, in 1991, after an episode of heart attack, Dennis had to step down from his desk in the skies. The next five years saw him serve as a ground staff. He retired in 1995 at 50. When asked what was his proudest moment he had in the armed forces, Dennis responds, “I was just doing my duty of serving the nation. As an IAF official, every day is a proud moment.”