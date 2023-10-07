‘Black Soldier Fly’ waste treatment plants in 2 months in Kerala's Brahmapuram

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The biowaste treatment plants using the ‘Black Soldier Fly’ are set to become operational at Brahmapuram within two months. Private firms Zigma Global Enviro Solutions Pvt Ltd and Fabbco-Food Waste Management will set up their plants on a pilot basis.

“The Kochi corporation council decided to issue the work to the two firms on experimental basis. They will set up their plants, each having capacity of 25 tonnes. Based on efficiency, one firm will be selected to handle further work, and the plant’s capacity enhanced” said health standing chairman of the corporation T K Ashraf.

The firms were selected through an expression of interest invited by the corporation. The plants will be an interim arrangement until Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd’s bio-CNG project is commissioned. The corporation collects biowaste from households in its 74 divisions and sends around 150 tonnes of waste per day to Brahmapuram.

“Zigma and Fabbco will set up one plant each on three acres and 2.5 acres, respectively, at Brahmapuram. The corporation will pay the firms Rs 250 per kg for treating biowaste,” Ashraf said.

He said the agreement for biomining work at the dumpyard is under preparation. “Based on the fact that it is the lowest bidder, Pune-based Bhumi Green Energy is entrusted with biomining work at Brahmapuram. The preparation of the agreement and other documents is in progress,” said Ashraf.

Bhumi had quoted Rs 1,708 per tonne for biomining. Following negotiations, it lowered it to `1,690 per tonne. “Though the mayor had said earlier that further negotiations will take place, nothing has been done so far,” said Congress councillor Henry Austin.

How it works

The Black Soldier Fly larvae convert biodegradable waste into high-quality manure. The larvae of Hermetia illucens, or the Black Soldier Fly, have been promoted as converters of organic waste and as nutritious feed for chicken, pig breeding, and aquaculture.

