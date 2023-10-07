Kerala Governor stresses need for Joint action to fight cybercrimes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has emphasised the need to address the growing issue of cybercrime in the nation.” Though we are making revolutions in the technological field, the number of cybercrimes is rising. It is necessary to quickly update the changes in the cyber field and move forward,” said the governor. He was speaking at the inauguration of the 16th edition of c0c0n, a two-day international cyber conference that kicked off in Kochi.

He highlighted the importance of staying updated with advancements in the cyber field and called for international cooperation in combating cybercrimes. “Digital technologies are developing at a fast pace, and their use and misuse are increasing beyond geographical boundaries. Therefore, cooperation is necessary at the international level in this regard,” he added.

He appreciated the support of experts in information security, data privacy, and cyber forensics through c0c0n. He also emphasized the need for everyone to be equipped with knowledge to protect against cyber warfare, given the rise of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

“Cyber groups are equipped to protect and defend information and communication technology assets of defence forces and thwart any attempt at cyber warfare. Everyone should be at that advanced level, with the advent of artificial intelligence, machine learning, etc. Whoever becomes strong in machine intelligence will rule the world. So we need to become strong in technology,” said the governor.

He warned of the vulnerabilities that children face such as cyberstalking, cyberbullying, child pornography, and sexual harassment.

The governor praised the efforts of c0c0n in preventing cyber abuses and highlighted the importance of addressing these issues to protect children’s safety online. The event was attended by K N Unnikrishnan, MLA, RBI chief general manager Thekke Kadampat Rajan, National Cyber Security coordinator Lt. General M U Nair, and Intelligence ADGP Manoj Abraham.

