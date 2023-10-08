Home Cities Kochi

Bodies of two fishermen recovered in Munambam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The bodies of two out of the four fishermen who went missing at sea after their fibreglass boat capsized off the Munambam coast on Thursday have been recovered on Saturday. The Coast Guard and the marine enforcement wing of the fisheries department will continue the search on Sunday.    

One of the bodies, identified as Sarath, 24, from Kollamparambil house in the Chappa fishing hamlet of Malippuram, was discovered by fellow fishermen near Munambam harbour on Saturday morning. 

Sarath’s father, Sahajan, positively identified the body, which was then handed over to relatives following a postmortem examination at Kodungallur Taluk Hospital. His cremation took place at 5 PM.  

The second body, belonging to Mohanan of Cheplath house in the Chappa fishing village of Malippuram, was found near Munambam harbour in the afternoon. 

Following a postmortem examination at Ernakulam General Hospital, the body was also returned to the family.  

Despite extensive search efforts by the Coast Guard and the marine enforcement wing on Saturday, there was no information available regarding the whereabouts of Shaji, from Padinjare Purakal house in the Chappa fishing village, and Yesudas, also known as Raju, from Pallipuram near Chellanam, the two remaining missing fishermen. The search was halted in the evening due to low visibility.      

